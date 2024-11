EARLIER IN THE week, a 20 metre long puppet of a newt made his way around Dublin City Centre. His name is Alf, and he has been sitting in Dublin Castle for the weekend.

An initiative of Science Week, Alf was created by Macnas, the groundbreaking performance company based in Galway. The theme of this year’s Science Week is Regeneration.

Alf’s creation was inspired by conversations around climate change and habitat loss.

So today we’re quizzing you: How much do you know about Irish amphibians?

According to the Irish Peatland Conservation Council, how many species of amphibian are native to Ireland? Alamy 12 14

6 3 Which of these species is not native to Ireland? Alamy Natterjack Toad Golden Toad

Common Frog Smooth Newt The Natterjack Toad is the rarest amphibian in Ireland. Where might one be found? Alamy Areas in Cork Parts of the Midlands

Areas in Kerry and Wexford Areas in Louth and Mayo Which of these newts is native to Ireland? Alamy Alamy

Alamy Alamy True or false: it takes a frog just six weeks to reach full maturity. Alamy True False Are amphibians warm or cold blooded? Alamy Warm-blooded Cold-blooded Which group of animals is a natterjack toad's biggest predator? Alamy Seagulls, dogs, and ravens Eagles, hawks, and minks

Foxes, otters, and herons Badgers, kestrels, and ferrets Outside of Ireland, which country has the largest number of amphibian species? Alamy Peru Colombia

Ecuador Brazil What is the average lifespan of a smooth newt? Alamy Three years Four years

