IRELAND’S NATIONAL LANGUAGE was in the national spotlight this week during a row between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

During a heated exchange on housing in the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald:

“Tá an Teachta Dála ag insint bréaga arís.”

This translates to: “The TD is telling lies again”. It is not allowed under Dáil rules to state that another member is guilty of “being deceitful”. However, the remark was not picked up by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, who does not speak Irish.

But many Irish cora cainte (turns of phrases), seanfhocail (proverbs or ‘old words’) and just general phrásanna are known to people whether they are fluent in Irish or not. How many do you know? Ar aghaidh linn.

I dtús báire: "An bhfuil cead agam dul go dtí an -" leithreas ghealach

cluiche bosca bruscair Revolutionary Irish hero Padraig Pearse said, “Tír gan teanga, tír gan -" fiacla ainm

anam bia "Níl aon tinteán mar do - féin." thinteáin tinteán

tinteáin thinteán This phrase has the same general meaning as "Don't count your chickens before they hatch" (but is about cows). "An - ite i mbolg na bó" lao uibh

sicín uáin "Dia dhuit." "Dia is - dhuit." an Diabhal Pádraig

Muire Íosaf "Anois teacht an - beidh an lá ag dul go síneadh." earraigh geimhridh

samhridh fhómhair "Is fearr Gaeilge briste ná Béarla -" briste grána

blasta cliste "Tóg go - é" crua bog

eadroim práinneach All is not as it seems. "Ní mar a shíltear a -" bhítear bhí

bítear lúitar “Ciúnas bóthar cailín -” uisce fuisce

bána bainne Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! An tAsal Amaideach Ní haw! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! An Ragaire Réchúiseach Is cuma leatsa! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! An siorc sásúil Ar do sháimhín só Share your result: Share You scored out of ! An cat cliste Briseann an t-eolas trí shúile an chait Share your result: Share You scored out of ! An Saineolaí Laoch na nGael Share your result: Share