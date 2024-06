HAPPY BLOOMSDAY TO all those who celebrate.

The annual celebration sees fans of James Joyce and his classic work Ulysses take part in festivities across Dublin.

The date – 16 June – marks the day in 1904 that Leopold Bloom crossed paths with Stephen Dedalus in the novel, which is considered one of the most influential ever written.

So, what better day than today to test your knowledge of the man behind the masterpiece? How much do you know about James Joyce?

Where in Dublin was James Joyce born? Alamy Drimnagh Portobello

Rathgar Sandymount What were his middle names? Alamy Augustine Aloysius Barclay Benedict

Fingal O'Flahertie Patrick Palladius Which of these is not true about Joyce? Alamy He was an accomplished tenor He won the Nobel Prize in Literature

He set up the first cinema in Dublin He had over 25 eye surgeries throughout his life What was the name of Joyce's wife? Alamy Mary Cockle Anne Mussel

Nora Barnacle Edna Mollusk Which other famous writer did Joyce often drink with? Alamy W.B. Yeats Alamy Ernest Hemingway

Alamy Samuel Beckett Alamy T.S. Eliot We know that Bloomsday is celebrated on 16 June because it is the date in Ulysses - but why was that date significant to Joyce? Alamy It was his birthday It was the date that his first novel, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, was published

It was when he had his first date with his future wife It was the date that he graduated from University College Dublin Getting on to the novel itself, which of these is not a character in Ulysses? Alamy Hugh 'Blazes' Boylan Martin Cunningham

Stephen Dedalus Humphrey Chimpden Earwicker For how long was Ulysses banned in Ireland? Alamy Six months Three years

12 years It was never banned Which of the following is not a quote from Ulysses? Alamy "His errors are volitional and are the portals of discovery." "Think you're escaping and run into yourself. Longest way round is the shortest way home."

"Experience is simply the name we give to our mistakes." "To learn one must be humble. But life is the great teacher." Looking to some of Joyce's other work, how many short stories make up Dubliners? Alamy 8 15

21 30 Joyce only wrote one play. What was it called? Alamy Exhiles Outlaws

Strangers Fences Finally, James Joyce died in 1941. Which city is he buried in? Alamy London Paris

