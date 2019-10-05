This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you pass this Junior Cert History test?

The subject was given special status by the Government this week.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 9:00 PM
58 minutes ago 13,418 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4835267
Image: Shutterstock/Roger Driscoll
Image: Shutterstock/Roger Driscoll

THIS WEEK, IT was announced that History would be given ‘special category status’ at Junior Cert level.

The subject became optional for students up to third year last year, but Minister for Education Joe McHugh subsequently ordered a review of that decision by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

While the council recommended that History should remain an optional subject for students at Junior Cert level, the Minister recommended giving the subject special status instead.

To mark the decision, we’ve taken ten questions from the current syllabus to see how much you know.

Unlike Junior Cert pupils, we’ve even given you multiple choices to answer. Can you make the grade?

In Neolithic Ireland, what was a court cairn?
A courthouse
A town hall

A marketplace
A tomb
Name the religious order founded by Ignatius Loyola during the Counter‐Reformation.
The Loyolists
The Jesuits

The Spanish Inquisition
The Somascan Fathers
What Irish county was the scene of the most intense rebel activity during the 1798 Rising?
Dublin
Mayo

Louth
Wexford
Which of these was NOT an important invention during the Industrial Revolution in Britain?
Charles Newbold's practical plow
James Watt's steam engine

John Kay's flying shuttle
James Hargreaves' spinning jenny
What was the purpose of the Boundary Commission, 1924-1925?
To reinforce land boundaries between Irish farm owners
To examine the border between Ireland and the North

To review the borders between every Irish county
To establish four different local areas in Dublin city
In the medieval monastery what was the role of the almoner?
To help the sick
To feed the poor

To educate the young
To comfort the elderly
Which British ruler did NOT order plantations to be carried out in Ireland?
Henry VIII
Mary I

Elizabeth I
James I
What was an astrolabe used for during the Age of Explorations?
To work out which direction a ship was travelling in
To work out distance north or south of Equator

To find water when explorers reached the New World
To communicate with locals in the New World
What happened as a result of the Act of Union, 1801?
Independent Italian city states unified into a single nation
The North American colonies joined together to form the United States

Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales joined to form the United Kingdom
European nations joined together to form the European Economic Community
Which leader was known as Il Duce?
Julius Caesar
Giuseppe Garibaldi

Silvio Berlusconi
Benito Mussolini
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
NG
No Grade/NG
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Partially achieved
Not the worst, but must study harder
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Achieved
Middle of the road
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Merit
Not a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Higher merit
Nice work
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Distinction
Top of the class
Share your result:

