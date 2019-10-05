Quiz: Can you pass this Junior Cert History test?

THIS WEEK, IT was announced that History would be given ‘special category status’ at Junior Cert level.

The subject became optional for students up to third year last year, but Minister for Education Joe McHugh subsequently ordered a review of that decision by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

While the council recommended that History should remain an optional subject for students at Junior Cert level, the Minister recommended giving the subject special status instead.

To mark the decision, we’ve taken ten questions from the current syllabus to see how much you know.

Unlike Junior Cert pupils, we’ve even given you multiple choices to answer. Can you make the grade?