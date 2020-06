THE LATEST EDITION of British Vogue features a midwife from Co Tyrone on the cover.

It is likely to become one of the magazine’s most iconic covers.

But how well do you know these other notable magazine covers?

The photo of John Lennon and Yoko Ono on this cover was taken by Annie Leibovitz on the night Lennon was shot dead - what date was that? 3 January 1981 8 December 1980

21 March 1983 15 April 1982 Sticking with Rolling Stone whose hands are on Janet Jackson's breasts here? A male model's The Rolling Stone's editor's

Her own Her then husband Rene Elizondo's This Time magazine edition contained an investigation into what had gone so wrong in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit - when was it published? 2003 2004

2005 2017 In what year was the first edition of British Vogue published? 1916 1917

1918 1920 This cover of Esquire was published in 1968. Muhammed Ali had just been stripped of his heavyweight title - why? He insulted the President of the US He failed a drugs test

He refused to be drafted into the army He was convicted of a ctime Demi Moore was seven months pregnant with her second child when she graced the cover of this magazine - which one was it? Vogue Vanity Fair

Time Harper's Bazar In what year was this iconic National Geographic cover featuring a 12-year-old Afghan refugee published? 1985 1992

1997 2005 Which well-known actress guest-edited this issue of British Vogue? Meghan Markle Jennifer Aniston

Meryl Streep Scarlett Johansson Beverly Ann Johnson was the first African-American model to appear on the cover of an edition of American Vogue. What year was that? 1915 1974

1981 1992 Kim Kardashian tried to 'break the internet' with this photoshoot - which magazine did it appear in? GQ Vanity Fair

