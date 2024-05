THE MET GALA took place in New York this week and A-list celebrities were out in force for the annual fashion extravaganza.

The event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and this year’s dress code was “The Garden of Time”, which draws inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name, written by English writer J.G. Ballard.

Advertisement

In essence, it’s about the ephemeral nature of beauty, however many attendees took it literally and wore outfits donned with flowers and leaves.

So we want to know, can you spot the celeb from the outfit they wore to the Met Gala?

This actress has previously thanked and given shout outs to Ireland during awards season and on red carpets. Alamy Stock Photo Ayo Edebiri Scarlett Johansson

Julia Roberts Anne Hathaway This actor raised eyebrows for the top hat he paired with a Burberry suit. Alamy Stock Photo Colin Farrell Barry Keoghan

Timothée Chalamet Tom Cruise Nine men were required to help this star with their dress. Alamy Stock Photo Cardi B Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat Ariana Grande Who wore this look said to be inspired by fruit trees? Alamy Stock Photo Millie Bobby Brown Jenna Ortega

Olivia Rodrigo Zendaya Which star was said to have come dressed in 'granny chic'? Alamy Stock Photo Beyonce Nicki Minaj

Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner Who arrived in a towel? Alamy Stock Photo Doja Cat Cardi B

Rihanna Ariana Grande Who was on 'point' with this arrow ensemble? Alamy Stock Photo Jennifer Lopez Demi Moore

Jennifer Anniston Courtney Cox Which rapper went all out on the 'Garden' part of the theme? Alamy Stock Photo Cardi B Doja Cat

Dua Lipa Nicki Minaj Which actor wore these shoes? Alamy Stock Photo Barry Keoghan Josh O'Connor

Mike Faist Timothée Chalamet Who was carrying around this big block of ice with a rose in the middle? Alamy Stock Photo Dua Lipa Lady Gaga

Camila Cabello Olivia Rodrigo Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Anna Wintour Vogue editor who took over the show in the 1990s and transformed the party into a catwalk for the rich and famous Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Zendaya Co-host of this year's event who stole the show Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Josh O'Connor A commendable effort Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Camila Cabello We'll blame your poor score on having cold fingers Share your result: Share