Saturday 22 February, 2020
Quiz: Can you name these Irish towns from above?

Is it Ballybunion or Ballyshannon?

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 9:00 PM
This is...
Google Maps
Cobh
Cork

Dingle
Waterford
This is...
Google Maps
Athlone
Belmullet

Killarney
Wexford
This is...
Google Maps
Rathmines
Phibsboro

Walkinstown
Drumcondra
This is...
Google Maps
Ennis
Mullingar

Derry
Longford
This is...
Google Maps
Schull
Dungarvan

Shannon
New Ross
This is...
Google Maps
Balbriggan
Dunboyne

Navan
Swords
This is...
Google Maps
Armagh
Coleraine

Newry
Omagh
This is...
Google Maps
Cavan
Ballinasloe

Athlone
Portlaoise
This is...
Google Maps
Kilrush
Youghal

Bantry
Tramore
This is
Google Maps
Bundoran
Sligo

Lahinch
Westport
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Turtley awful
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

