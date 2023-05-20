Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 20 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Quiz
Quiz: Who sang it - Oasis or Blur?
Let’s reminisce on the Battle of Britpop.
1.1k
0
8 minutes ago

BRITPOP IS BACK. Well, sort of.

Yesterday it was announced that Blur are set to release their first album in eight years.

They’ve far outlasted their rivals Oasis, with whom they waged the Battle of Britpop during the 1990s. To mark their stunning longevity (and to reminisce on times gone by), we’ve taken that as the inspiration for this week’s quiz.

All you need to do as answer the Father Damo question: Oasis or Blur? 

Cigarettes & Alcohol
Oasis
Blur
Coffee and TV
Oasis
Blur
Magic Pie
Oasis
Blur
(Probably) All in the Mind
Oasis
Blur
Roll it Over
Oasis
Blur
End of a Century
Oasis
Blur
Sunday Sunday
Oasis
Blur
Far Away Island
Oasis
Blur
For Tomorrow
Oasis
Blur
Wonderwall
Oasis
Blur
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Whatever
Whatever you like, if it's wrong or right, it's alright
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Roll With It
It was all too much for you to take
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Definitely Maybe
Not bad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Beetlebum
You're on, you're on, you're on it...
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You're So Great
Top of the charts
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     