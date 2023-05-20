Quiz: Who sang it - Oasis or Blur?

BRITPOP IS BACK. Well, sort of.

Yesterday it was announced that Blur are set to release their first album in eight years.

They’ve far outlasted their rivals Oasis, with whom they waged the Battle of Britpop during the 1990s. To mark their stunning longevity (and to reminisce on times gone by), we’ve taken that as the inspiration for this week’s quiz.

All you need to do as answer the Father Damo question: Oasis or Blur?

Cigarettes & Alcohol Oasis Blur Coffee and TV Oasis Blur Magic Pie Oasis Blur (Probably) All in the Mind Oasis Blur Roll it Over Oasis Blur End of a Century Oasis Blur Sunday Sunday Oasis Blur Far Away Island Oasis Blur For Tomorrow Oasis Blur Wonderwall Oasis Blur