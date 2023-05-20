Quiz: Who sang it - Oasis or Blur?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BRITPOP IS BACK. Well, sort of.
Yesterday it was announced that Blur are set to release their first album in eight years.
They’ve far outlasted their rivals Oasis, with whom they waged the Battle of Britpop during the 1990s. To mark their stunning longevity (and to reminisce on times gone by), we’ve taken that as the inspiration for this week’s quiz.
All you need to do as answer the Father Damo question: Oasis or Blur?
