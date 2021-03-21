#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 21 March 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: Which stretch of Irish coastline is this?

Can the eagle-eyed of you spot these coastal counties?

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 15,279 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5386160

What county are we looking at?
Google Maps
Cork
Galway

Mayo
Limerick
And this one?
Google Maps
Kerry
Dublin

Sligo
Clare
The highlighted shoreline is in which county?
Google Maps
Down
Louth

Wexford
Waterford
This natural harbour is one one of the deepest in the world
Google Maps
Cork Harbour
Rosslare Harbour

Dublin Port
Belfast Harbour
Which Irish island is this?
Google Maps
Inis Mór
Valentia Island

Tory Island
Clare Island
What county is this stretch of coastline in?
Google Maps
Louth
Dublin

Wicklow
Wexford
Which island in Dublin are we looking at?
Google Maps
Ireland's Eye
Lambay Island

Bull Island
Shenick Island
What Irish cliffs are these?
Google Maps
Cliffs Of Moher
Croaghaun

Sliabh Liag
Cliffs Of Insanity
Again, name the county with the highlighted shoreline?
Google Maps
Clare
Limerick

Kerry
Tipperary
Which surfers' paradise is this?
Google Maps
Donegal
Sligo

Galway
Clare
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
You must be a keen swimmer!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
Not too shabby
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
To be fair we've been stuck in our counties for a while now
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie