Quiz: Which stretch of Irish coastline is this?

What county are we looking at? Google Maps Cork Galway

Mayo Limerick

And this one? Google Maps Kerry Dublin

Sligo Clare

The highlighted shoreline is in which county? Google Maps Down Louth

Wexford Waterford

This natural harbour is one one of the deepest in the world Google Maps Cork Harbour Rosslare Harbour

Dublin Port Belfast Harbour

Which Irish island is this? Google Maps Inis Mór Valentia Island

Tory Island Clare Island

What county is this stretch of coastline in? Google Maps Louth Dublin

Wicklow Wexford

Which island in Dublin are we looking at? Google Maps Ireland's Eye Lambay Island

Bull Island Shenick Island

What Irish cliffs are these? Google Maps Cliffs Of Moher Croaghaun

Sliabh Liag Cliffs Of Insanity

Again, name the county with the highlighted shoreline? Google Maps Clare Limerick

Kerry Tipperary