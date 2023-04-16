Advertisement

Sunday 16 April 2023
# Test Yourself
Quiz: How well do you know these famous Joes, Joeys and Josephs?
You may have noticed one visiting Ireland this week.
37 minutes ago

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden visited Ireland this week in a trip that saw him ring the Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, explore his Irish heritage and speak cúpla focail while addressing the Oireachtas.

He’s probably the most well-known Joe around at the moment, but for the week that’s in it, we thought we would test your knowledge of some other famous people who share the name. 

How well do you know your Joes?

We'll start with Joe Biden. He has roots in both Co Mayo and Co Louth, but in which US state was he born?
Maryland
Delaware

Pennsylvania
Massachusetts
For which film did Joe Pesci win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor?
Casino
The Irishman

Raging Bull
Goodfellas
In which year did Joe Duffy first start presenting RTÉ's Liveline?
1996
1999

2002
2005
Millions of people around the world watched Netflix's 'Tiger King' docuseries in 2020. How many years in prison was Joe Exotic sentenced to?
7
14

22
31
We often see Joey Carbery donning the green jersey for Ireland, but for which club does he currently play rugby?
Connacht
Leinster

Munster
Ulster
Joe Jonas is perhaps best known for being one third of the Jonas Brothers, but which Game of Thrones actress did he marry in 2019?
Emilia Clarke
Rose Leslie

Natalie Dormer
Sophie Turner
Which famous pop group is Jo O'Meara a member of?
S Club 7
Liberty X

Hear'Say
Steps
In which year did New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio score his 56-game hitting streak, a record that still stands today?
1936
1939

1941
1950
One of the leaders of the 1916 Rising, which of these poems was written by Joseph Plunkett?
I See His Blood Upon The Rose
Mid-Term Break

The Second Coming
The Mother
Finally, what is beloved Friends character Joey Tribbiani's middle name?
Francis
Mario

Ken
Muriel
