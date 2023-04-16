Quiz: How well do you know these famous Joes, Joeys and Josephs?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.


US PRESIDENT JOE Biden visited Ireland this week in a trip that saw him ring the Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, explore his Irish heritage and speak cúpla focail while addressing the Oireachtas.
He’s probably the most well-known Joe around at the moment, but for the week that’s in it, we thought we would test your knowledge of some other famous people who share the name.
How well do you know your Joes?
