This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heavy rain forecast around the country today... but Easter looks set to be warm and sunny

Temperatures could climb as high as 20 degrees by the end of the week, Met Éireann said.

By Sean Murray Monday 15 Apr 2019, 7:16 AM
35 minutes ago 3,608 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4592051
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

WEATHER WARNINGS REMAIN in place today for most of the country, with the south of the country facing the heaviest spells of rain, but the outlook for next weekend is looking good.

A Status Orange rainfall warning came into effect yesterday evening for Cork and Waterford, and remains in place until 6pm tonight.

Met Éireann said that hazardous driving conditions are expected, with flooding possible. A less severe Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary. 

The forecaster has also warned of extremely high winds, with Status Yellow warnings in place for 20 counties.

Temperatures today, meanwhile, will barely get into double figures.

It’ll still be cold and cloudy with patchy rain across Ulster and Leinster tomorrow, but Wednesday is set to be a dry day with good spells of sunshine.

From Wednesday onwards, temperatures are set to climb into the high teens, with Friday set to reach as high as 20 degrees.

Looking ahead, the weather over the Easter weekend looks set to be dry and sunny, Met Éireann said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie