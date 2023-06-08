Rammstein frontman denies wave of allegations prompted by Irish woman's social media post

A LAW FIRM representing the frontman of German rock band Rammstein, who has been hit by a wave of sexual assault claims, have denied the allegations.

The scandal erupted after a young Irish woman posted on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Till Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Several women have since come forward to claim they were drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity with Lindemann, 60, at Rammstein after-show parties.

“Various women have made serious accusations against our client,” Berlin-based law firm Schertz Bergmann said in a statement.

“These allegations are without exception untrue,” it said, adding that legal action would be taken against the women.

The uproar around the allegations led to all after-show parties being cancelled at a series of Rammstein concerts in Munich this week.

Berlin has also said that after-show parties will be cancelled at the band’s upcoming concerts in the German capital in July.

The allegations prompted German Families Minister Lisa Paus to call for better protection for fans at concerts.

Rammstein, an industrial metal band founded in 1994, is known for its theatrical stage shows which are heavy on pyrotechnics.

Their songs have dealt with subjects from cannibalism to necrophilia and the band name itself evokes the 1988 Ramstein air show disaster that killed 70 people and injured more than 1,000.

The band has denied the allegations.

But German media have reported that Alena Makeeva, a Russian woman accused of recruiting young women to engage in sexual relations with Lindemann, has been banned from all further Rammstein concerts.

Makeeva called herself Rammstein’s “casting director” and had been working for the band since 2019, according to Die Welt daily.

