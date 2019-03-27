'Rest easy, Rude Boy': Tributes as The Beat frontman Ranking Roger dies aged 56

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the Beat and General Public vocalist Roger Charlery who has died aged 56.

Ranking Roger, Charlery’s stage name, was best-known for pioneering the two-tone music genre. Fusing ska, reggae, punk, pop and new wave, the Beat were formed in Birmingham in 1978.

The group had a number of top 10 hits in the UK, most famously Mirror in the Bathroom. Following the band’s split in 1983, Charlery formed General Public.

Charlery died yesterday at his home surrounded by family members. He had been diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer, it was revealed in January.

A statement on the Beat’s website said: “He fought & fought & fought, Roger was a fighter. Sadly Roger passed away a few hours ago peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

“Roger’s family would like to thank everyone for their constant support during this tough time. More to follow in the coming days. RIP ROGER!”

Band UB40 posted a picture of Charlery on Twitter in tribute to the late singer while the band’s touring vocalist Matt Hoy posted a tribute on Instagram saying: “Rest in Peace Ranking Roger, such sad news!! Lovely guy… Way to young!! Condolences to his family.”

Very sorry to hear that Ranking Roger has passed away. Rest easy, Rude Boy https://t.co/dQXifw7J9c — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) March 26, 2019

Singer Billy Bragg tweeted: “Very sorry to hear that Ranking Roger has passed away. Rest easy, Rude Boy” while former Specials singer Neville Staple said on Twitter that he was “devastated to lose Roger, my Special Beat partner.”