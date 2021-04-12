Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the vaccine rollout to 65-69s and the registration system?

THE HSE IS due to launch the registration system for Covid-19 vaccines for those aged 65-69 next week.

An online portal, as well as a phone line, will allow people in that cohort to register for appointments to get their jabs at a vaccination centre.

Currently the vaccination programme is focused on the first four cohorts:

People aged 65 and older who live in longterm care facilities

Frontline healthcare workers

The over 70s living in the community

People aged 16-96 who are at very high risk

More than 745,000 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and over 313,000 are now fully vaccinated. Over the next three months the health service expects to significantly increase the scale of the rollout, with the aim of giving every adult their first dose by the end of June.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the rollout in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.

Now that we are moving into this more intensive phase of the vaccination programme, we’re keen to answer more of your questions – particularly about the rollout to those aged 65-69.

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can in the coming days and weeks.