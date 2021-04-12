#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the vaccine rollout to 65-69s and the registration system?

The registration system for this cohort is due to launch shortly.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 12 Apr 2021, 12:04 PM
7 minutes ago 821 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407236
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE IS due to launch the registration system for Covid-19 vaccines for those aged 65-69 next week.

An online portal, as well as a phone line, will allow people in that cohort to register for appointments to get their jabs at a vaccination centre.

Currently the vaccination programme is focused on the first four cohorts:

  • People aged 65 and older who live in longterm care facilities
  • Frontline healthcare workers
  • The over 70s living in the community
  • People aged 16-96 who are at very high risk

More than 745,000 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and over 313,000 are now fully vaccinated. Over the next three months the health service expects to significantly increase the scale of the rollout, with the aim of giving every adult their first dose by the end of June.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the rollout in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.

Now that we are moving into this more intensive phase of the vaccination programme, we’re keen to answer more of your questions – particularly about the rollout to those aged 65-69.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can in the coming days and weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie