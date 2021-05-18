Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the vaccine rollout to the over 40s?

THE HSE IS to open up the vaccine registration portal to people aged 40-49 at some stage over the next week.

Following new guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), it is expected that people in their 40s will be given the option of receiving an AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or waiting for an mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) jab.

Currently, the AstraZeneca and J&J jabs can only be used for those aged over 50. The HSE had asked for flexibility in this guidance as it could result in delays in the programme or dose wastage further down the line.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the rollout in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.

Ahead of the roll-out to this age cohort, we want to hear your questions about this next phase in the vaccination programme.

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can in the coming days.