Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about NIAC's latest vaccine guidance for pregnant women and the over 50s?

Government approved fresh guidance from the committee this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 11:32 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION Advisory Committee (NIAC) provided fresh guidance to government this week in relation to the Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in Ireland.

NIAC recommended that pregnant women should be offered faster access a Covid-19 vaccine, following consultation with their doctor. The committee also advised the government that both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines should be given to those aged 50 and over.

Cabinet also heard that NIAC recommended there should be no increase in the current four-week interval in the doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the rollout in Ireland, trying to answer as many of your questions as we can.

With new guidance for various groups and vaccines this week, we’re keen to answer more of your questions – particularly about the advice from NIAC.

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can in the coming days.

