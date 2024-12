AT THE END of the year, in the mix of Christmas fun and joy, many of us may be feeling a sense of flatness, apathy or disillusionment, best explained by cognitive dissonance —the tension between beliefs and lived reality.

This is a psychological theory describing the tension individuals experience when their beliefs, values, expectations, or view of the world conflict with the lived reality.

To better understand this tension, it is necessary to look back and analyse the stories which resonated with the public.

Across 2024, the Core Research Cultural Index surveyed 12,000 Irish adults to uncover the news stories that had the greatest impact this year. Out of 240 stories analysed, global politics, societal challenges and conflicts emerged as the most significant. These events not only dominated public discourse but also highlighted the cognitive dissonance many people are grappling with.

Neighbours swing right

The most significant story of 2024 was the US Presidential Election, with 71% of Irish adults stating it had an impact on them. The re-election of Donald Trump, predicted by only 34% at the start of the year (Core’s PREDICT 2024, January 2024), shocked many and raised questions about American democracy.

Similarly, the European Parliament’s conservative shift unsettled Irish observers, challenging expectations of stability in European politics.

Heartbreak and lost hope

The ongoing assault on Gaza ranked as another significant story, with 68% of Irish adults citing its profound effect. For many, the atrocities in the region highlighted a deep disillusionment with global institutions like the UN and EU, which are perceived as failing to resolve the crisis.

This situation underscores the gap between the humanitarian values many hold and the harsh realities of international conflict.

This frustration was also reflected in anti-immigration protests in Ireland, which ranked as the fourth most significant story of the year. These protests revealed tensions surrounding Ireland’s immigration policies, housing and infrastructure, challenging the nation’s “Céad míle fáilte” self-image as a welcoming society, and bringing into question the impact of the far-right and racist movement in Ireland.

Social needs in a growing economy

The housing crisis remains a pressing concern. In 2024, 61% of adults highlighted the growing issue of homelessness, which has climbed to 15,000 people — a sharp increase from 3,625 in 2015. However, public concern has waned slightly, with 66% of adults in 2015 viewing homelessness as a significant issue compared to 61% today, despite the worsening situation.

As well as crime, road safety and mental health, gender equality and justice were also key themes of the year. High-profile cases of violence against women served as a stark reminder of the work still needed to achieve true equality. While on one hand, politicians and economists talk about Ireland’s strong economy, on the other there is significant public engagement with challenges facing society.

The cognitive dissonance

Despite feeling somewhat content and financially secure, many Irish people struggle with a disconnect between their aspirations and harsh realities. Political bickering, inadequate housing plans and inaction on climate amplify this tension.

Social media exacerbates this by exposing individuals to overwhelming or conflicting information, often leading to disengagement or retreat into echo chambers. While some act to align with their beliefs, others downplay inconsistencies.

Unchecked, this dissonance risks societal paralysis, undermining efforts to address critical challenges. To counter this, fostering spaces — through culture, communities and sport — can empower individuals to process conflicts and act toward shared goals.

The transformative power of culture and sport

Culture, community groups and sport offered Irish people spaces to confront realities and imagine alternative futures, bridging present challenges with hope for tomorrow.

Throughout 2024, culture and sport served as vital beacons of hope, amid challenging headlines. These spaces not only provide entertainment but also offer the public a means to imagine a better, more inclusive world. They act as platforms for the expression of values that resonate deeply within Irish society.

Captivating audiences with music and activism, Kneecap had a breakout year, touring globally, releasing a new album, alongside an Oscar nominated film. Their decision, along with other Irish acts like Lankum, CMAT and the Pillow Queens, to boycott festivals associated with companies linked to the Israeli Defence Forces, highlighted the powerful role of artists as cultural ambassadors.

This advocacy extended to sports, with the Palestinian national Women’s Football team playing against Bohemian Football Club in a historic summer match. Such moments of solidarity underscored the intersection of culture, politics and humanitarian values, reflecting the perspectives of many within Irish society.

The Paris Olympics and Paralympics were another public highlight of 2024. Irish athletes excelled, earning a remarkable medal haul that showcased their dedication and talent. Among the standout achievements were Ireland’s swimmers, boxers and athletes, which inspired a renewed sense of pride and optimism across the nation.

In film, Irish actors gained international acclaim. Cillian Murphy’s Best Actor win at the Oscars was a crowning achievement, and alongside him, Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan also delivered standout performances in films that tackled complex themes. The creative work explored issues of perception and personal struggle, bringing challenging narratives to Irish and global audiences.

Culture can mitigate cognitive dissonance

As we move into 2025, the lessons of 2024 point to a critical need for spaces that help people reconcile the contradictions of their time. Cognitive dissonance arises from clashing values, expectations and realities. We can not ignore the truths of the world, the public sentiment and the sense of flatness that many are feeling.

Communal spaces — through art, culture and gatherings — help people process these tensions, transforming disillusionment into dialogue and inertia into action. Prioritising these spaces in 2025 can empower society to address challenges with collective hope and agency.

In a complex world, investing in culture, community, and sport in 2025 is not merely a nice-to-do — it’s transformative. These spaces don’t just enrich lives; they ignite collective action and inspire meaningful change.

Finian Murphy is a Researcher and Strategist focused on public sentiment, culture and communities.