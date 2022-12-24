Christmas Fare Seasonal recipes from the head chefs at O'Neill's on Dublin's Pearse Street

YOU MIGHT BE looking to try a few new recipes this Christmas – and we have three from the head chefs at O’Neill’s Victorian pub in Dublin, including one that will help use up leftovers.

Troy Maguire has recently taken up a new position as executive chef at O’Neill’s. He has previously been named one of “Dublin’s six best chefs” by food writer Helen Lucy Burke.

His portfolio includes restaurants in Australia, London and Abu Dhabi. In Dublin, he has worked at Peacock Alley, L’ecrivain and The Commons, all of which had Michelin Stars. He is best known for his time as head chef in Locks Restaurant, L’Gueuleton and Coppinger Row. As executive chef, Maguire splits his time between O’Neill’s and its sister pub on Meath Street, allmyfriends.

Maguire appointed Ash Candhye as head chef at O’Neill’s. Candhye was previously the head chef at the Bresson Restaurant in Monkstown, Co. Dublin, leading the team that won the Michelin award there in 2021. Originally from Mauritius, he got his passion for cooking from his mother, Kishnamah, and after leaving Mauritius at 21, he took his passion across the world to train in France before settling in Ireland.

Here we have three recipes from the chefs to enjoy cooking this Christmas.

Ash Candhye’s leftover curry

It’s Stephen’s Day and you’ve done turkey sandwiches and you’re wondering if you have the energy to try something with the leftovers. Let’s keep it simple and tasty. We’re taking it easy, no need for elaborate leftover dinners. This simple curry will keep everyone happy…

Ingredients:

25 grams madras powder

3 onions

10 cloves garlic

50 grams fresh ginger

5 curry leaves

4 red chillis

6 coriander roots (the root from a bunch of coriander, if not available try caraway or chopped coriander)

20 grams cumin seed root

1 tin Mutti chopped tomato

4 grams cinnamon powder

Coconut cream / yoghurt

Fresh coriander

Blend a paste with first eight items. Heat a deep pot, add a little oil and then sweat the paste slowly for half an hour.

Add tinned tomato and cook for one hour .

Finish with coconut /cream yoghurt to taste, or until your ideal consistency has been reached.

Add turkey trimmings to the pot and make sure they are cooked through. Garnish with fresh coriander.

Cashew nuts and pomegranate are optional, for sprinkling on top.

Troy: Chestnut and sprout pesto/salsa verde

There are sprout people at Christmas and there are those who think the little green veg should never show up on a kitchen table. The latter have never tried this delicious sprout pesto. Prepare to dig in…

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic

400 grams blanched sprouts*

200 grams cooked chestnut

200 grams fresh basil

200 grams fresh parsley

200 grams freshly grated Parmesan

Juice of one lemon

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

Fresh black pepper and sea salt

500ml olive oil

Place all ingredients in a blender, and blend until uniform and a smooth consistency.

Season to taste.

*To blanch: Have a bowl of ice water ready and a plate with a clean tea towel on it. Bring a pot of water to boil, add the vegetables to the water and leave boiling for about 2 – 5 minutes, but test every 30 seconds or so, so they don’t overcook. Remove and place into the ice bath to stop then cooking, then dry on the tea towel.

Troy: Smoked haddock and potato chowder

A smoky fish can be a really nice shift away from the constant meats at Christmas. If you’re entertaining guests after a nice walk on a cold day, a chowder will go down really well. Try this smoked haddock and potato chowder for that creamy, wintery dish.

For the base (a leek and potato soup):

3 large leeks (whites only)

4 diced onions

12 large sliced potatoes

1 half pound of butter

500 mls of cream (to stir in after)

Put all ingredients except the cream in a pan. Sauté slowly over low heat for at least 20m or when the veg is soft (ideally in a thick bottomed pan)

Blend with a soup gun or food processor

Add the cream and then set aside

To make the chowder:

6 diced carrots

3 diced onions

2 diced leeks

500 grams of diced smoked haddock (undyed if possible)

Sweat the carrots, onions and leeks together in olive oil for 20 mins and season with salt and pepper

Add the leek and potato soup base and cook for half an hour on low heat

Add the haddock and cook on low heat, then allow to cool

Serve with a squeeze of lemon, spring onion, fresh parsley and black pepper.

O’Neills Victorian Pub and Townhouse is on Pearse St in Dublin. For more, see www.oneillsdublin.com, Insta @oneillsvictorianpub and facebook.com/ONeillsofPearseSt.