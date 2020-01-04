This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 4 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From the Garden: Looks aren't everything - consider growing celeriac in this year's veg patch

It is a delicious vegetable included in mashed potato or even grated raw.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 1:00 PM
Dec 19th 2019, 11:34 AM 624 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4939758
Michael Kelly Grower

ALTHOUGH CELERIAC IS a relative newcomer in Ireland, I have become a major fan and reckon it deserves far more notoriety than it currently enjoys.

Celeriac looks similar in size and shape to a turnip, but as the name suggests, it basically tastes like celery with a slightly nuttier flavour.

I love celery, but it doesn’t keep well in the ground and so it’s not possible to store it fresh (though you can freeze it).

Celeriac, on the other hand, is a big knobbly (and truth be told, ugly) root vegetable and it will store very well because of its thick skin.

I generally just leave them in the ground over the winter until I need them. They’ve provided us with many a delicious meal so far this winter.

You can use celeriac in any dish that you need to put celery in (so for example you can dice it and lob it into a stew or soup) but it’s tasty enough to stand on its own two feet too.

It’s delicious put into a mashed potato or even grated raw. My absolute favourite way to eat celeriac is to eat it raw in a slaw or salad.

A celeriac remoulade is delicious and is simple – the celeriac is left raw and simply cut
into very fine strips.

I made a dressing from half/half natural yoghurt and mayo with a little bit of yellow mustard.

This is a great way to get some raw veggies in to you without it feeling like you are eating raw veggies (if you know what I mean).

Celeriac is one of those vegetables I think that is easy to grow but hard to grow well. The key, I think, is that it has a very long growing season – you start it from seed in late March and it can take two to three weeks to germinate.

When the seedlings are hardy and about 10cm tall, you plant them out. Celeriac loves constant moisture so a soil with plenty of well-rotted compost or manure added is vital, and it will need a lot of watering in dry weather.

A nice trick I discovered last year is this: to help the bulb to bulk out you remove the outer leaves around the crown.

In a 5m x 1.2m veg bed, you will produce enough celeriac to last 24 weeks (eating two of them a week).

That’s surely a good investment in your winter store cupboard.

celeriac Celeriac growing in the garden. Source: Michael Kelly

Things to Do This Month – January

Plan 

This is a great month to decide where and what you are going to grow this year. If you are just starting out join your local GIY group for some advice and check out our website for handy videos and guides to get you started. 

Consider building or buying some raised vegetable beds. There’s still time to spread well-rotted manure or compost on your vegetable beds and cover them down with black polythene to start warming them up for spring sowing.

Start collecting old plastic bottles and containers as cloches and covers, and collect toilet roll inserts to use as pots for sowing.

Order your seeds, onion sets and seed potatoes.

Harvest

January is a lean month in your first few years of GIYing and it requires foresight the previous spring/summer to ensure that you have things worth eating at this time of the year.

You may have winter cabbage, perpetual spinach, chard, leeks, kale, cauliflowers and Brussels sprouts in your veggie patch. 

Depending on how successful your growing/storage regime was last year, you may well still be tucking into stores of potatoes, celeriac, carrots, parsnips, onions, cauliflower, Jerusalem artichokes, winter squash, pumpkins, leeks and red cabbage.

Recipe of the Week – Colcannon

I love the warming earthiness of colcannon – it’s my favourite way to eat cabbage.

Related Read

23.11.19 From the Garden: The debate about sustainable foods is getting louder... I've even found myself shouting at the TV recently

You can also use kale for this recipe. Serves four. 

Ingredients

  • 500g of cabbage – stalks removed and then shredded
  • 500g potatoes, scrubbed
  • 2 sticks butter
  • 150ml hot milk
  • 4 spring onions, finely chopped 

Directions 

Steam the potatoes in their skins for a half hour, then peel and mash them.

Add a lump of butter and season well.

Meanwhile, steam the cabbage or kale in a small amount of boiling water until tender.
Don’t overcook.

Put the milk in a pan and throw in the spring onions, simmering for about five minutes.

Add this and the cabbage/kale to the spuds and beat well.

Serve with a knob of butter on top and sprinkle with some parsley.

Some chopped ham or crispy bacon added in before serving also works a treat.

Michael Kelly is an author, broadcaster and founder of GIY. 

VOICES LOGO

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie