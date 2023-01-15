Money Diaries A 38-year-old teacher on €69K living in the south of the country

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re looking for readers who will keep a money diary for a week. If you’re interested send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from a financial analyst on €81K who has recently moved from Ireland to London. This week, a 38-year-old teacher on €69K living in the south of the country.

I’m a 38-year-old teacher working in a nice school in the south of the country. I enjoy teaching as I enjoy interacting with young people, it’s good craic. On the one hand, it is a busy profession and it can be rewarding, but I feel unchallenged sometimes.

I’m unfortunately bringing up two gorgeous boys on my own as I lost my wife two years ago. I have good support in that my parents live nearby and I have had a number of au pairs which are a great help, as long as the au pair is good!

The keyboard warriors will be up in arms about my financial situation but trust me, I don’t think you would want my life. I spent over 10 years working every summer correcting exams, supervising state exams, doing grinds and budgeting tightly. I began investing in property and doing them up, relying on YouTube mainly. I did have some experience of building sites from college summers but no expertise, just took a chance.

I do not remember the last time I had a day off when I wasn’t dealing with some issue. I haven’t had a foreign holiday since 2010. I set up a property company a number of years ago, mostly on tax advice but I did have ambitions of expanding it. I have put those plans on hold until I figure out what I want to do with my life. It is just about manageable what I have going on at the moment.

I have good friends and an overly busy social life. I still play a number of team sports. I live a very busy life but it is very lonely at times.

Occupation: Teacher

Age: 38

Location: Cork

Salary: €69,000

Monthly pay (net): €3,577.46

Pension payment monthly (net): €740.16

Personal monthly rental income (net): €1,800

Children’s Allowance: €280

Monthly total: €6,397.62

Personal Savings: €490,000 (Rental property sale and life savings) – I will commit roughly half of this to a renovation project I will be starting in 2023, the sale of the house I currently live in will replace that money and I will be investing 90% of that €490K, in property again, between now and the middle of 2024.

Company monthly pre-tax profit: €11,000. I do not take a salary from the company, I’m allowing capital to build up which I can use to re-invest , the current situation is volatile so I am waiting to make a company investment.

Monthly expenses

Transport: €1,600 on two car loans

Personal mortgage: €500

Personal rental mortgages: €520 + €508 = €1,028

Household bills: Electricity – €800, gas – €100, coal and timber – €150, internet – €59.99

Au pair: €680

Phone bill: €40

Health insurance: €200

Groceries: Approx. €800

Subscriptions: Netflix – €14.99, gym – €40

Total expenditure: €5,212.98

Total remaining: €1,184.64 (This is what I should have at the end of a month but I have not increased my personal savings by one cent in 12 months, I probably spend the vast majority of that figure on socialising (with or without the kids), which is a sobering thought, pun intended.)

Monday

6.45 am: Shower and get dressed.

7.15 am: Do pancakes from yesterday’s mix, sort school clothes. Do a brown bread and ham lunch for older lad. I drink two pints of water as I’m pretty dehydrated.

7.30 am: Boys make their way downstairs. Older boy isn’t hungry and is thirsty. Check his temperature – it’s fine. More dosing with Calpol.

7.45 am: Nana arrives. Older boy stays home, at her house for the day. Younger man heads for preschool.

8.00 am: Jump into the car, forgot to charge it but have enough range to get to school and back. Was going to put on a podcast but instead I listen to a woke, left-leaning radio presenter, talk about Andrew Tate.

8.45 am: Arrive at school, deal with two quick jobs and head to class at 9 am.

9.40 am: Have a free period so grab a cup of tea, reply to a few school emails and get some schoolwork done.

10.30 am: Sausage roll from the canteen (€2). Head for class. Monday is busy as I supervise during lunchtime.

1.15 pm: Eat a chicken curry while supervising 200 students, great craic. (€4)

1.45 pm: Quick call to a financial advisor I’ve used for different things in the last 10 years. Nothing offering above a 5% return which doesn’t really interest me.

1.50 pm: Rush to class as per usual. Have a missed call from an auctioneer.

3.50 pm: Day done, wrecked and my knee is in bits. Make a few calls and do a quick job for a teacher.

4.00 pm: Head for home, listen to another 40 minutes of a geopolitical podcast.

4.30 pm: Drop into a supermarket to pick up a few things. (€9.47)

5.05 pm: Collect the kids from Nana and down home. Older lad is looking healthier. Boys collect Pokemon cards and go trading with friends for half an hour. Gives me a chance to do some housework. Bring in a few loads of kiln-dried timber, which I ordered before Christmas. Great heat and flame off it but it’s after getting very expensive.

6.00 pm: Dinner with the boys. Nana did a shepherd’s pie.

6.30 pm: Boys think playing soccer inside is great fun but that wrestling Dad is better fun. I’m starting to feel unwell myself. Dose of paracetamol.

7.00 pm: Chill out on the couch while watching some cartoons.

7.30 pm: Dose the boys with Calpol, pyjamas, a glass of water and upstairs just before 8 pm for bed.

8.30 pm: Older boy wanted an extra story. They love that quiet time individually.

8.40 pm: FA Cup on in the background, check some company messages. VAT returns reminder pops up, write it into my diary. Do 30 mins on Daft.ie and eat an ice cream while looking at holidays.

9.20 pm: Put the car charging. I’ve started using low-cost hours, my last electricity bill was high (€1,200 [€1,400 minus the €200 credit]). For reference, I live in a small B3-rated, semi-detached house at the moment.

10.00 pm: Have a nice headache, aches and pains so I take two Nurofen and off to bed.

Advertisement

Today’s total: €15.47

Tuesday

6.45 am: Wake and head downstairs to turn on the heating as it didn’t kick in for some reason. Put porridge on a low heat and upstairs. Quick shower in peace. I feel rough, definitely something in the system.

7.00 am: Turn on the radio and listen to music, sort boys’ clothes and a schoolbag. Lunch for older boy and I take out steaks for dinner this evening.

7.20 am: Wake the boys and they shuffle downstairs for porridge. Both refuse it and I relent and give them choco hoops, even though I know it’s rubbish food. I skip breakfast.

7.30 am: Boys get dressed and I give them Calpol just in case and paracetamol for myself.

7.40 am: Nana arrives to let me off. Load up the car and unplug. Cabin is toasty warm and battery is 80% charged.

7.50 am: Leave for work. Listen to a music playlist. I rarely meet any other cars on my commute to work which is actually great!

8.40 am: Arrive at school, feeling like I should be in bed. Teaching all day today so will be a busy one. Ready myself for classes and off at the bell.

11.00 am: Quick cup of tea and a small breakfast roll. Feeling a little better but will welcome bed tonight. (€4)

11.15 am: Class until 1.15 pm.

1.15 pm: Lunchtime. I get a chicken skewer and wedges from the canteen and a cup of tea (€5.70). Have a list of school jobs to get done but they can wait until tomorrow. Have a chat with colleagues for 20 minutes. Have a missed call from auctioneer and voicemail, the property I viewed has an offer on it €20,000 under asking, a sign of the times. I will ring him later.

1.50 pm: Back into class until 3.50 pm.

3.50 pm: Classes finish and I get some jobs done before heading for home, not feeling as sick as earlier.

4.15 pm: Load car and ring auctioneer back. Quick chat and decline to make an offer on this one.

5.00 pm: Home to the boys and grandparents. Steak and chips are on the menu. Whip some cream for dessert.

5.45 pm: Nice dinner and dessert of Eton mess. My sister and niece join us for it which is nice. Grandparents go to their own house for some peace and quiet. Wash up while the boys play together.

6.00 pm: Boys call to friends, which lets me get some jobs done.

6.30 pm: Stove in sitting room lighting, boys play with Lego and I help with tricky bits.

7.00 pm: Watch some funny YouTube videos on TV with the boys.

7.30 pm: Usual bedtime routine for the boys. No Calpol needed.

8.30 pm: Downstairs and open laptop to get some work done on school jobs, company stuff and a break with the boys at mid-term. Television on in the background and stove is slow-cooking me. Plug in the car and set for low-cost hours charging again and pre-condition.

9.50 pm: Nothing worthwhile on TV so I browse Netflix. Ancient Apocalypse episode will do. Reply to a few texts from friends.

10.45 pm: Two paracetamol, water and bed.

Today’s total: €9.70

Wednesday 11th

6.45 am: Wake, shave, shower and dress.

7.10 am: Put on a clothes wash and organise school stuff. Check emails and get a list of jobs in order for the day. Kitchen stove needs looking at, after work.

7.20 am: Wake the kids, into the shower, into towels, downstairs just as Nana arrives a little early.

7.40 am: Porridge for the boys. I have a Yakult and a pint of water.

7.50 am: Load car and head for work. Listen to a James Vincent McMorrow playlist on the drive.

8.35 am: Grab a tea and clear a few jobs off my list before class starts. On supervision on my break today so working through until 1.15 pm.

11.00 am: Wolf down a small breakfast roll while supervising Junior Cycle students. (€4)

1.15 pm: Rush home to collect older boy from school. I like to collect him whenever I can on a Wednesday, which isn’t often.

2.15 pm: Collect older boy, collect younger lad on the way to a shop to pick up milk and a few messages. Once home, microwave three portions of shepherd’s pie I froze a few weeks ago and have a laugh with the boys (€16.21).

3.00 pm: Homework time for the older boy. Younger lad tries his best to disrupt.

3.40 pm: Lads pull out toys and I sit and watch them, do a few messages and scheduling.

4.00 pm: Friends of the boys call and turn the sitting room upside down while I clean the kitchen, light the stove, bring in timber, make a call or two and spend 20 minutes on Daft. Contact the new au pair to make sure she is definitely coming, she seems sound.

5.30 pm: I’ve had enough of Lord of the Flies so I disperse the friends. Boys happy out playing and I’m happy out tidying.

6.00 pm: Neighbour calls with her child and all three watch some YouTube while we chat for a half hour.

6.30 pm: Boys have bread, fruit, ham and milk/water. I eat a toasted cheese and tomato sandwich with Pringles. Boys take ownership of the Pringles.

7.00 pm: Give the boys some unopened Lego and they spend 45 minutes tackling their builds, needing very little help for once! I light the sitting room stove, probably no need to, I just like the look of it.

7.50 pm: Usual bedtime routine, using a school reader as the bedtime story doesn’t go down too well but it should help with new words.

8.30 pm: Spend 30 minutes inputting CBA results and check exam results are sorted.

9.00 pm: Catch the last 35 minutes of a Grand Designs rerun on More4+1 and enjoy an unusual craft ale.

9.45 pm: Rain has stopped and I fill up with timber for the stoves and charge the car, I don’t think the electric car will ever become mainstream for a number of reasons, this one is pretty special to drive but the price of electricity has gone through the roof like everything else. Public charging is a pain in the proverbials by the way.

10.00 pm: Watch an episode of Ozark Season 4.

11.00 pm: Wrecked, up to bed and asleep within minutes.

Today’s total: €20.21

Thursday

6.45 am: Wake and have a shower in peace while the boys are asleep.

7.00 am: Make some porridge for us (trying to get back into healthier breakfast after Christmas) and do some bake-at-home rolls – I know I’ll be working through the day and a sit-down lunch won’t be an option.

7.20 am: Boys come down sleepy-eyed and enjoy the porridge and fruit. Get them dressed, organise older boy’s school bag and all the other bits needed.

7.45 am: My mother arrives to take over for the school drop. I’m currently waiting on a new au pair to arrive next week.

7.50 am: Unplug the car and head to work. The car charger tripped out and only half charged the car.

8.30 am: Arrive at work and I’m straight into dealing with new staff and new students, exam results, upcoming CBA’s, etc. Swallow a mouthful of tea before school starts.

10.20 am: Rush to the staffroom, grab half a roll and eat it on the go. Teaching all day today with no break which is great fun.

1.15 pm: Lunchtime consists of the other half of the roll and a cup of tea. I work through lunchtime on a couple of jobs that need doing.

1.50 pm: Back into class.

3.10 pm: A class that needed cover doesn’t now, so I’m freed up to make a couple of school-related calls and email.

3.30 pm: Head home to relieve Nana. I make a few company-related calls on the drive home and pick up a few bits for dinner. (€34.15)

Read Next Related Reads Money Diaries: A financial analyst on €81K who recently moved to London Money Diaries: A 30-year-old architect on €45K living in South Dublin Money Diaries: A communications manager on €69K living in Cork City

4.30 pm: Soy and honey chicken stir-fry with noodles for myself, the boys, Nana and Grandad.

5.30 pm: Boys go to a neighbouring friend’s house for an hour. I answer some business emails and messages while I’m taking down some decorations to take the pain out of the job at the weekend – lots of people are booking holidays for the summer already as I get 15 bookings in 1 hour, which is very high.

6.30 pm: Boys return and play with their toys while I clean the house. I am one of these sad people that enjoys cleaning. I find it mindful.

7.30 pm: Boys have a snack of brown bread, ham, strawberries and milk. Changed and upstairs for bed. Couple of stories and a chat before I say goodnight.

8.20 pm: Book a hotel room for tomorrow night on the spur of the moment as I have a babysitter for the night (€155). Good value to be had in January! I am going on a date which I’ve been chewing over all week and I can’t get home the same night and I don’t feel like driving there and back.

8.45 pm: Spend an hour on Daft.ie looking at properties. I recently sold one so I want to reinvest before inflation eats into it too much. Huge amount of uncertainty in the market for a number of reasons. Write down the details and add contact numbers to phone.

9.45 pm: Reply to a friend’s texts while the TV is on and have a craft beer. Plug in the car and set it to turn on and heat at 7.30 am tomorrow.

10.30 pm: Bedtime and listen to David McWilliams’ podcast for 20 minutes before sleep.

Today’s total: €189.15

Friday

6.45 am: Up and shower but not in peace – I’m joined by my housemates! Get us all dressed in the one go, which turns into a wrestling match.

7.25 am: Choco hoops with milk for the boys as it’s Friday, I have a pint of water and a banana, make a quick sandwich for myself and older boy for school lunch.

7.45 am: Nana arrives and I leave. Car is fully charged and warm.

8.35 am: Arrive at school, not as many things to contend with so I have a cup of tea and ready myself for classes.

8.55 am: Re-confirm a viewing I have at 4 pm today and head for class.

10.20 am: Wolf down my sandwich, cup of tea and back to class.

1.15 pm: I have a half-day on a Friday but that often gets eaten up dealing with stuff in school.

2.30 pm: Grab a salad (not the best), a Vit-Hit drink, chewing-gum and head to meet auctioneer. (€10.75)

4.00 pm: View the property. Very nice to be fair. I register my interest and mull over a bid.

5.00 pm: Park up, charge the car, check into hotel and go for a swim. (€13.15 for the car charge)

6.00 pm: Deal with some bookings, enquiries, schedule cleaners etc.

7.00 pm: Walk short distance from hotel to the restaurant. Dinner date in a buzzy atmosphere – Dry January doesn’t seem to be that popular this year! Cocktails, really good steak and more cocktails make for an enjoyable date with a cute doctor. Enjoyed the evening but felt no spark, so there won’t be a second, unfortunately. (€297.47 and a €30 tip)

10.00 pm: Two friends I haven’t seen in ages are out in town, so I grab a taxi and head out to meet them. (€15 and €5 tip)

2.00 am: Drinks went later than they should have and involved too much whiskey. (€145.22)

Today’s total: €516.59

Saturday

9.00 am: Wake and head for a swim.

10.30 am: Check out of the hotel, walk to a lovely café to meet a friend for breakfast. Delicious bacon and egg ciabattas and coffee for two. (€21.18)

11.30 am: Leave the café, pick up the car and head home. Contemplate my life on the drive. Nana calls to say boys have sore throats so I pick up Calpol and Nurofen. (€21.70)

12.15 pm: Stop into Tesco to pick up a few messages. (€31.44)

1.00 pm: Home to the kids. Their friends land at the house so I end up doing nuggets and chips as a treat (I have spicy chicken wings and wedges) followed by popcorn and a movie. Swallow an Alka-seltzer and pretend I’m loving every minute. Deal with a few company-related things on the phone and nurse the hangover. Tackle the tree and remaining decorations.

4.00 pm: Neighbours call to collect kids and end up staying for tea and coffee.

5.00 pm: All visitors gone and just the three of us. Boys pull out some Christmas toys and I examine a drone I bought for the older boy. Promise him I’ll take him to fly it tomorrow.

7.00 pm: Pizza delivery. Let them watch YouTube while they eat. (€25)

7.30 pm: They are complaining of a sore throat so I dose them with Calpol.

7.40 pm: Pyjamas and teeth.

7.55 pm: Upstairs for bedtime stories and a chat.

8.30 pm: Finally crack and have a cold bottle of beer. Friend living in Dublin calls and I fill him in on the previous night.

9.00 pm: Watch some television but just end up zoning out.

10.00 pm: Drag myself up to bed and out like a light.

Today’s total: €99.32

Sunday

8.00 am: Boys sleep in which is unusual. Bit of a cough so I do an antigen test which they don’t mind doing. Negative for all three of us.

8.30 am: Pancakes all round. Nutella for the boys and I have Nutella and fresh raspberries.

9.15 am: Weather is crap. Boys find two unopened toys and argue over who owns what.

10.30 am: We all get dressed with the intention of going to the park but the rain makes our decision for us.

11.15 am: Kids head to a friend’s house to trade Pokemon cards – Pokemon cards are a rip-off! I do some cleaning and prep dinner for us and my parents.

12.30 pm: Kids are back and I make some fresh pasta for the cream chicken dish.

1.00 pm: Nana arrives to allow me to head to a soccer match. Find it great for my head to get out and train/play sport.

4.00 pm: Home with a 1-0 win in the bag and a sore knee. Bought milk on the way home (€1.79). Do fresh pasta for myself as everyone else has eaten. My parents head for the sanctuary of their own house and I have fun with the boys with some of their toys.



5.00 pm: Friend calls with his daughter. We enjoy two beers while the kids play and have a good laugh.

6.30 pm: Boys enjoy more creamy chicken and pasta and I have some garlic bread as I’m full from earlier.

7.00 pm: Throw myself on the couch with the kids to watch cartoons. Older boys says his ear is sore. Nurofen for both.

8.00 pm: Boys are wrecked so the usual bedtime routine. Both asleep within 20 minutes.

8.30 pm: Tidy up the house, get organised for school and then settle down for Room to Improve with a cold beer and a whole can of Pringles.

10.30 pm: Bedtime, listen to a very interesting/depressing podcast about the Ukraine war for 30 mins.

Today’s total: €1.79

Weekly subtotal: €852.23

***

What I learned -

I spend an insane amount of money on going out and alcohol.

I should stop drinking.

I regret buying such an expensive car.

I need to start budgeting and living a normal life again.

I need an au pair to give me the freedom to go to training and the gym.

My diet is shocking at times.

My advice to any young couple that has a deposit saved up would be, to buy a rental property before you ever buy your first home. It will give you an income to cover your rent at a minimum. You can use 50% of the rental income when you do go for a mortgage application as part of your income, the rental property will be seen as an asset rather than a liability. You can allow a lot of house expenditure against rental income tax. I know there isn’t much value in the market but there are still gems to be had, you just have to spend the time looking and take an educated chance.

Please make a will and please make sure you are well insured.

If you have children, designate their legal guardians, if something was to happen to you. No one in their 30’s ever thinks of any of this stuff. I hope that you won’t have to.