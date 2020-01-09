This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ian Dempsey: 'I was in awe of Larry's work ethic and genuine love for what he was doing'

Larry Gogan, who passed away last week, was an inspiration and a helping hand for aspiring radio DJs, writes Ian Dempsey.

By Ian Dempsey Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 8:50 PM
22 minutes ago 1,115 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4958970
Ian Dempsey

MOST MORNINGS MY phone urgently notifies me that Ariana Grande has just gone back into the studio, or that Met Éireann has released yet another orange weather warning, or that my VAT return is overdue again.

On Tuesday, as I was about to introduce the 8am news on Today FM it stopped me in my tracks – the little banner appeared at the top of my phone and said in what seemed like slow motion ‘Larry Gogan has died’ – (deep breath) I didn’t need to take a second look.

The shocking news was processed immediately and the tone of my show became a little more sombre. But, not too sombre. In the spirit of Larry the show must go on.

Comedy, quizzes, music and of course carefully, yet quickly, selected audio clips of the undisputed King of Irish radio.

Larry was my go to radio hero when I was growing up – his photo was on the cover of The RTE Guide on the day I was born – I listened to him since I was a child.

I used to run from the radio in my kitchen to the TV in the sitting room on Thursday evenings in the 70s when Top Of The Pops clashed with Larry’s show on the radio.

Both essential to a music fan starved for musical facts and figures.

Larry inspired me to get on the radio. “I want to do what he does. I want to be Larry Gogan,” I’d say, and then I met him.

In 1980, after some, you could say, formative, pirate radio shows, I joined RTÉ Radio 2 – ‘Cominatcha’ – and working out in RTÉ, Larry made me welcome from day one.

I was always in awe of his work ethic and his genuine love for what he was doing. He had been there before anybody else and knew the workings of this massive corporation.

He showed me the way, advised me on who to take notice of and who to completely ignore. I suppose I felt like I was an apprentice to this master craftsman. I learned from the best.

And he was fun. He had a wicked sense of humour and the beautiful knack of summing up a situation with a sharp witted mischievous one liner, which left you in no doubt whatsoever about what he was thinking.

Larry cared about his listeners. What other DJs would make catchphrases of, he would rather not make fun of people and said “ah they didn’t really suit you” or “they were a bit hard today”. He went out of his way to engage with the public.

I once witnessed him on the dance floor at a disco in Waterford jiving with a nun. It looked like she was having the night of her life. He signed arms, chests and even cheque books for his devoted fans.

He loved music and was always searching for the next big thing. He liked to give new artists ‘at least one play’ to see what the reaction was. He listened to everything that was sent to him. Nothing was off-limits because of trends or style.

The voice of Larry Gogan was unique. And it never changed, remaining as smooth as silk for decades. You could always hear the joy in his voice on the radio and the advertising world used it to great effect in many commercial campaigns - Zanussi, JWT Holidays, and of course, ‘Whatever It Is, The Herald Has It!’

Related Reads

09.01.20 Larry Gogan: Removal ceremony to take place in Dublin this evening
07.01.20 'A genuine national institution': Tributes paid to veteran broadcaster Larry Gogan
07.01.20 RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan has died aged 85

They say that Larry had a stopwatch in his brain and when recording commercials he could instinctively give you exactly 15, 20, 30 or 40 seconds without a clock.

I last saw Larry on New Year’s Day out in Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. He told me he was there temporarily and that he was hoping to be out soon and back to work. He was in flying form and as sharp as ever.

We laughed a lot as usual and shared our latest thoughts about the ever-changing radio world – on his bedside locker, taking pride of place was his own radio with a few pre-sets to keep him updated with all that was going on.

He never stopped loving his beloved wife Florrie, his brilliant family and the radio.

Thanks Larry, for your good humour, for your inspirational example, for entertaining me, for showing me that it is possible to live the dream and, most of all, for never retiring.

Ian Dempsey is a radio broadcaster who presents the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show weekdays on Today FM. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ian Dempsey
@IanDempsey

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie