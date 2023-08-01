Ipsos survey Girls in green have created new football fans with World Cup dream

WHILE IRELAND’S WORLD Cup dream ended earlier than hoped, the adventure was embraced by the nation in ways that have never been seen before for women’s team sports.

A massive opportunity now exists to ensure that women’s sport remains front and centre.

A survey by Ipsos over the course of the initial week of the tournament found that 64% in Ireland are interested in the tournament, with 22% overall saying that they are very interested.

Interest levels stretch far beyond the traditional football support base and captured the imagination of many different groups, as well as both football supporters and non-football supporters alike.

Fieldwork for this survey took place between 17 and 25 July, aligning with Ireland’s initial pool games. Surveying was conducted through Ipsos’s Omnipoll survey – a twice monthly telephone survey among 1,000 people representative of the Irish population aged 15 and older.

To put the findings in perspective, previous work Ipsos has done for Sport Ireland during the postponed 2020 Olympics found that 61% were interested in that event, with 21% very interested in it.

Research by my UK colleagues during the Women’s Euro 2022 football tournament – which England both hosted and won – identified that a similar proportion in Britain were interested in that tournament.

Engagement levels are certainly higher among football fans, however half of those who say they are not a football fan express an interest in the tournament.

Digging further into the data uncovers some fascinating nuggets. Interest levels in football generally are lowest among young women and mothers. Despite this, the majority of women aged under 35 are interested in the tournament as are 3 out of every 5 mothers.

That such a high number in Ireland are interested in this tournament is particularly impressive given that attendance at Ireland matches have been broadly the same as a typical League of Ireland game, and Ireland started as rank outsiders in a tournament that never previously captured the imagination of football supporters.

Also factor in that the games were not exactly primetime viewing, with many having to take time out of their working day to cheer on the girls in green.

Impressive then that the girls in green have extended their reach into so many homes around Ireland.

But what does this tell us about the future of women’s sport in Ireland?

One of the key considerations when planning large sporting events is the legacy that it leaves behind. This often focuses on the stadia and infrastructure that are opened to the benefit of local communities after the tournament has left town.

The Irish squad have been clear in their desire to leave a lasting legacy from their first ever involvement at the World Cup. The opportunity to do so is clear.

Women’s football has been exposed to a larger audience than ever before. Ipsos research shows that having seen a women’s tournament most football fans become more interested in the sport.

Encouragingly, despite being perceived by many football fans as less skilful and exciting than men’s matches, the women’s game is perceived as more accessible and safer to attend. The legions of young girls at recent Ireland games in Tallaght provide ample evidence of this.

The opportunity for the legacy stretches far wider than just football. Women and girls are not just much less likely than their male counterparts to play sport, but also less likely to be involved in coaching and club administration – roles that strengthen the foundations of women’s sport in Ireland.

If she can’t see it, she can’t be it. Clearly the women and girls of Ireland have certainly seen it. Now the focus needs to be on empowering them to be it.

That would be a real victory for Vera Pauw, Katie McCabe and the other girls in green when they return home from Australia.

Kieran O’Leary is a director at Ipsos Ireland