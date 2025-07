THIRD-LEVEL EDUCATION deserves long-term thinking, not short-term chaos.

This week has been nothing short of a disaster for students and their families. In the space of 48 hours, government policy on student fees lurched from one extreme to another—leaving thousands of students and their families confused, anxious, and angry.

Last Sunday, Fianna Fáil’s Minister James Lawless, stated clearly and without qualification that student fees would increase to €3,000 in September with a previously applied discount now removed.. Less than 24 hours later, Fine Gael TD Maeve O’Connell – his Government colleague – completely contradicted him. The result? Total confusion for those trying to plan.

This wasn’t just a communications blunder. It was a political failure. At stake is more than the ability of Ministers to keep their lines straight – it’s about whether or not we believe in access to education as a right and a public good.

A right or a luxury?

College should not be a luxury. It should not be the preserve of those who can afford it. The plan to roll back the reduction in student fees is nothing short of regressive. It tells students from low- and middle-income families that they are not a priority. It tell them that this government will balance its books on their backs. It tells us all that ambition for a fairer, more educated society can wait.

Advertisement

This type of chaotic policymaking only adds to the stress young people are already facing. Students are worried about the cost of living, about finding accommodation, about part-time jobs, about their futures. The idea that the Government would throw their plans into disarray with such a cavalier announcement shows how far removed Ministers are from the real world.

Let’s be clear: increasing student fees is a terrible idea. It runs completely counter to the direction we should be heading. The student fee reduction was one of the few measures that gave families breathing space. Reversing it now, in the context of record budget surpluses, sends a very clear message – education is not a priority for this Government.

‘Hand-wringing and mixed messages’

We know from a survey from UCC Students’ Union that over one quarter of students have gone to class hungry. We know the cost of rent and living has been rising. There is a surplus of €1.8bn in the National Training Fund that could be looked at in terms of reducing college fees. Minister Lawless needs to fight for funding on behalf of students and families.

And what of the promises made by Simon Harris? He talked a good game when it came to student fees. He spoke of reducing them to zero. He gave students hope. But where is that ambition now? Replaced with hand-wringing and mixed messages, while families are left wondering how they’ll manage.

We need long-term thinking when it comes to education – not short-term accounting.

Rolling back student fee reductions would be a deeply unpopular move from an increasingly unpopular government.

Minister James Browne did students no favours last month either when he talked about specific rent protections for students and then flip-flopped leaving students as prey to future rent hikes.

Related Reads 'Pay in instalments and let's see what the budget brings': Harris hints at future college fee cut Should third-level student fees increase to what they were previously? Decision to reverse €1,000 reduction in third-level fees will 'really hurt' students

Out of touch?

What’s most galling is how out of touch this government is with what families are going through. We hear a lot about budget surpluses and strong economic performance, but those headlines don’t put food on the table or cover college fees. The reality is that many families are financially stretched to breaking point – and the government’s answer is to make it harder, not easier, to send your child to college.

Students deserve better. Families deserve clarity. And Ireland deserves a Government that treats education as a public good.

If we fail to act now, the message to an entire generation will be clear: this government is not on your side. Let’s fight for a better, fairer future – starting with making college affordable for all.

Senator Laura Harmon is Labour spokesperson for Further and Higher Education and a former president of the Union of Students in Ireland.