Leaving Cert 2023 Don't worry if you feel overwhelmed ahead of the exams, you're not alone

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TOMORROW, THE LEAVING Cert and the Junior Cert exams start. It can be a tricky time for students and their parents.
At Turn2Me, we have seen an increase in parents whose teenagers are sitting the Leaving Certificate seeking our services.
Everyone remembers the stress and anxieties that come with both the Leaving and Junior Cert. One of the reasons the Leaving Cert is so stressful is because it’s the first set of exams a young person will sit that has a real and direct impact on their future.
The Leaving Cert is the gatekeeper – it’s the ticket you need to get into college or further education, and it determines what course options students have.
Having said that, it’s not the be-all and end-all anymore. There are lot of pivot and conversion courses and alternative routes to career paths that weren’t possible in the past.
If you’re a student sitting the Leaving or Junior certificate, here’s our advice:
If you’re a parent of a young person sitting the Leaving or Junior certificate, here’s Turn2Me’s advice:
If you don’t do well in the Junior Cert, remember it’s a practice run for the Leaving Cert. It’s not the end of the world. Take your learnings and improve on them. For example, if your time management, answer structures, or misreading the questions were a problem, take this into account and work to improve on these weaknesses.
If you don’t do well in the Leaving Cert, remember that in the future, nobody will ask you what you got in the Leaving Cert. An employer won’t ask, friends won’t ask you and a romantic partner won’t ask you. Why? Because it doesn’t matter in the bigger picture.
Employers care about qualifications, degrees, and most of all experience. I know a CEO who failed their Leaving Cert. She repeated it and then took an alternative route into a course they loved and a career that fulfils them.
I’ve been working in senior management positions for over seven years. I’ve been on job hiring panels for over ten years. I’ve never once asked a person what they got in their Leaving Cert. I don’t care. I care about someone’s experience, qualifications, upskilling courses, attitude and work ethic.
If you feel overwhelmed, I promise you, you’re not alone. If you need a little bit of help, please reach out and get it. Those who ask for help are smart and brave. They’re not weak.
Fiona O’Malley is CEO of Turn2Me, a national mental health charity. Turn2Me is running support groups for both students and parents until the end of the Leaving Cert, for anyone who needs free professional mental health support. The Turn2Me Leaving Cert Students support group will run on Wednesdays at 6pm, and the Turn2Me Leaving Cert Parents support group will run on Thursdays at 6pm. To sign up, go to Turn2Me.ie.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site