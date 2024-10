A TROOPER, A trailblazer, formidable. These are some of the terms attached to Mary O’Rourke. In the first instance, she was tremendously loyal to her Lenihan family tradition and to the people of Athlone who elected her for so many years.

A Councillor, A TD, a Minister of State, A Minister, a Senator and deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, Mary carried the flag for female politicians and proved herself to be a strong, diligent politician who worked tirelessly and who stood up for what she believed in.

Mary was appointed Minister by three Taoisigh and served as Minister for Health, Minister for Education and Minister for Enterprise. She left her mark in every Department, but I believe, as a teacher, Education was the one she enjoyed most.

Mary Hanafin with the late Mary O'Rourke during the Fianna Fáil government, 1997. Rolling News Rolling News

When money was tight she devised a building programme of classrooms and toilets, no frills, take it or leave it. At a conference for the centenary of the Department recently she was remembered especially for introducing Transition Year which benefits thousands of students. She continued to take an interest in all aspects of education and was very supportive when I held that role.

Disarming rivals

A strong media performer, Mary never shied away from a debate. She believed in defending her decisions and took on all opposition. Mary disarmed many of her rivals with a gentle put down and a laugh.

Party members were always glad to see her appear on radio or TV, knowing that the Fianna Fáil view would be forcefully and eloquently articulated.

FILE PHOTO Sinn Fein Party Leader Gerry Adams with Fianna Fail TD Mary O Rourke at the relaunch of An Phoblacht in Powers Hotel. 1995. Rolling News Rolling News

The term ‘Mammy of the Dáil’ was applied to her in an affectionate way, showing the respect she commanded across all parties.

Mary never allowed herself to stay down. She didn’t go quietly when Albert Reynolds was purging his cabinet of rivals. He was forced to appoint her as a Junior Minister and she bounced back into cabinet under Bertie Ahern.

Mary O'Rourke with journalist Vincent Browne. Rolling News Rolling News

As Deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, she worked with candidates everywhere, seeking out women to run. However she never promoted herself as a ‘Female’ Minister and objected strongly to the view that women should be promoted on the basis of gender rather than ability. It is said she turned down the role of minister for women’s affairs on that basis.

Despite losing the election in 2011, she remained a personality contributing to discussions on literature, politics, women’s health, grief and ageing. She shared her loss of her beloved husband Enda and gave very personal insights which endeared her to a whole new audience.

Mary came from a distinguished political family but she forged her own very successful career. Mary stood her ground, fought back and was never content to stay down.

Fianna Fáil and Athlone have lost a friend but my sympathies go to her beloved sons Feargal and Aengus who have lost their mother who was so proud of them.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Mary Hanafin is a Fianna Fáil politician who is former Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment of Ireland.