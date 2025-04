WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances. We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re looking for readers who will keep a money diary for a week. If you’re interested send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from an audit associate on €31K living in Dublin. This week, a project engineer on €57K living in Leinster.

We live and work in Kildare. We bought our house three years ago just before house prices went mad, although they seemed mental at the time. My wife earns a more than me, which allows us to save €15,000 each year, and this goes to an overpayment on the mortgage.

The plan is to have it paid off within ten years. Otherwise, I transfer €1,900 into a joint account monthly. Most of the bills and shared experiences are paid out of this account. I also pay 8% towards my pension, which my employer matches.

Occupation: Project engineer

Age: 29

Location: Leinster

Salary: €57,000

Monthly pay (net): €3,377

Monthly expenses

Mortgage: €1,279

Phone: €10 (thank you GoMo)

Bins: €45

Broadband: €35

Health insurance: Wife’s employer pays

Electricity: €100

Car: €200 (wife’s car — I pay for fuel because she isn’t driving at the moment)

Physio: €48

***

Monday

5.55 am: Wake up early today because I’ve to bring my wife to work. I walk the dog (he’s getting old, so he only needs 10 minutes).

6.50 am: Arrive at work and I have cereal with fruit that I bring from home.

10.00 am: I’ve a tube of porridge and honey in the office, so I have that. Back to work after 10 minutes.

1.00 pm: For lunch, I have a ham sandwich and crisps.

2.00 pm: It’s my manager’s birthday and there are two cakes. I’m “forced” into eating three or four slices.

4.00 pm: Early start, so early finish today.

4.30 pm: I arrive home and let the dog out. I make tea and have biscuits while I cook a spice bag for dinner.

6.30 pm: I collect my wife from work today, otherwise it’s an hour waiting for the train for her.

Advertisement

7.30 pm: She has to post a letter so we walk to post the letter with the dog.

7.45 pm: We are back home, make more tea and watch some TV.

8.15 pm: I read a book as my wife goes to bed early tonight.

9.30 pm: I make my lunch for tomorrow.

10.00 pm: I’m off to the bed.

Today’s total: €0.00

Tuesday

5.55 am: Early start again for work. I bring the dog for a walk.

6.50 am: I have cereal with fruit and tea before I start working.

10.00 am: I have porridge and honey again. You’ll see a trend in my eating habits.

1.00 pm: I have a ham sandwich and crisps for lunch.

4.00 pm: I finish work and have to go to the shop today for lunch supplies. (€7.80)

5.00 pm: I do my physio exercises – I’m not sure if they’re working but I continue with them anyway. I have a shower afterwards.

5.45 pm: Dinner time, it’ll be a Mexican bowl tonight.

6.30 pm: Out the door to collect her again.

7.00 pm: She has training, so it’s just me and the dog. I sit down and finish the book I’m reading.

10.00 pm: Bedtime.

Today’s total: €7.80

Wednesday

6.45 am: She’s in later today and I’m woken with a cup of tea – it’s the small things in life!

8.00 am: Very busy start, a number of calls on an something that wasn’t an issue.

10.00 am: Breakfast time, I have porridge and honey. Back to work quick enough.

1.00 pm: Two sandwiches and crisps for lunch today.

5.00 pm: Time to go home. Steak and roast potatoes for dinner today.

8.00 pm: Premier League match tonight. I only watch them in the house, I can’t watch them in a pub.

10.30 pm: Off to bed after a good game.

Today’s today: €0.00

Thursday

6.45 pm: It’s a struggle to get up this morning.

7.45 am: I fill the car today. I always forget how expensive it is. (€72.96)

8.00 am: I realise I forgot my work phone and badge, so I’ve to turn around and go home for them. Good start to the day.

10.30 am: Porridge and honey for breakfast.

1.15 pm: Sandwich and crisps today.

5.00 pm: She cooks lovely enchiladas and roast potatoes.

Related Reads Money Diaries: An audit associate on €31K living in Dublin Money Diaries: A laboratory specialist on €70K living in Dublin Money Diaries: An interior designer on €45K living in Leinster

7.00 pm: I do my physio exercises.

8.00 pm: I have a shower and get ready for bed.

9.45 pm: I hear the neighbour taking the bin and realised that I forgot to take my bin out. I’ve to get back up.

Today’s today: €72.96

Friday

6.45 am: I get up and get ready for work. I’ve cereal and fruit for breakfast.

7.50 am: I arrive into work, couldn’t be happier its Friday.

10.30 am: Porridge and honey for the second breakfast.

12.30 pm: Sandwiches and crisps with tea for lunch.

2.30 pm: Work is finished for the week. I go to the butcher for some meat. I get a beef stir-fry and sausages.

4.30 pm: I’ve the stir-fry and rice before I go out.

5.30 pm: I get the train to Dublin to watch my LOI game. (€3.00)

7.00 pm: We get a few too many drinks throughout the night. Going out has gone so expensive! (€105.20)

Today’s total: €178.20

Saturday

1.00 am: I get a taxi home and get straight to the spare bedroom so I don’t wake her up. (€73.20).

8.00 am: I wake up and I feel good – so I’m probably still the worse for wear.

10.00 am: I get up to have some water and a little bit to eat.

11.00 am: I sit around feeling sorry for myself.

2.30 pm: We’re going to a BBQ. We’re told not to bring anything, so we just get a few drinks and ice-creams in the shop. (€20.36)

9.00 pm: After a good BBQ, we go home and get ready for bed.

Today’s total: €20.36

Sunday

10.30 am: I wake up after an amazing and badly needed sleep. My wife’s at work so I’m going to take it easy today.

11.00 am: I put loads of washing on and cook a few sausages for breakfast. There’s an extra one for the dog.

12.30 pm: I go to the local bookshop and get a new book (€14.50).

1.00 pm: I run into the shop on the way home for some food. (€6.49)

2.00 pm: I watch some football while doing my exercises.

4.30 pm: Dinner time. I have fajitas and spend the evening in front of the TV before bed.

9.30 pm: I go to bed so I’m ready for work tomorrow.

Today’s total: €20.99

Weekly subtotal: €300.31

***

What I learned:

Going out in Dublin is so expensive; going out for one night was more than half my weekly spend.

I could probably do with varying my meals at work.

We’re lucky we got the house when we did, I can’t imagine the price we’d have to pay for this house now.