This week, an audit associate on €31K living in Dublin.

I graduated from UCC last year and I’m currently in my first year of a graduate programme at a ‘Big Four’ accountancy firm in audit. I’m 24 and living in a house share in the south Dublin area, sharing with four others.

I went travelling last year around Asia for a few months as I knew what I was signing myself up for. On normal weeks, I work 37-40 hours per week, however, for anyone familiar with accountancy and audit, they’ll know the horror stories of the busy season. From January to March, I work anywhere from 55 to 80 hours, which are unfortunately unpaid.

As if that’s not enough, as part of my contract, I must complete the ACA exams (the Chartered Accountant qualification) which take three years. Lectures and tutorials take up to seven hours per week and then I must study. My first round of exams are in May. Luckily, my studies and exams are paid for by my employer and each round of exams passed we get a bonus and marginal salary increase (around €2,000 increase if I pass these first exams).

I have April and May off work as I will be on paid study leave before the exams. I save on the Revolut app, earning 2.5% AER (which typically earns me €10 per month after deducting Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT)).

Occupation: Audit associate (graduate programme)

Age: 24

Location: Dublin

Salary: €31,500, with an additional €900 gross for passing exams in May

Monthly pay (net): €2,369

Extra income: €90-120 per month for walking my neighbour’s dog. €10-11 per month interest income after deducting DIRT from my Revolut savings (earning 2.5% AER)

Monthly expenses

Rent: €850 (bills included)

Groceries: My parents kindly give me a €150 Dunnes voucher every month

Petrol: €65 – €75 – I’m not from Dublin and I travel home once a month to see family and friends. Unfortunately, due to my busy schedule, that’s all I can do as I don’t get any study done at home. Whilst in Dublin, I use public transport the vast majority of times, or walk

Leap card: €20

Social: €50

Gym membership: €129

Car insurance and AA breakdown assistance: €56

Google and Apple storage: €5

Revolut Metal: €16

Spotify: €12

Vodafone: €20

HP ink: €3

Coffee: €45

Long-term prescription: €40

Nails: €45-60

Health insurance: My employer pays half, and I pay €65 per month

Savings: Typically €780-€950 per month

Other expenses

Car tax: €76 every three months

Hair: €230 every four months

New running shoes: €170-€220 every four months

Clothes: Approx €200 every three months – I don’t buy from Penneys, I prefer to get better quality pieces either new (if I want to treat myself) or I use vinted where I often find brand new items for less than half the price.

***

Monday

5:30 am: I wake up and prepare for the gym and work. I drink half of my protein shake to energise myself. My lunch for work is prepped. I tiptoe around the house to avoid waking my housemates.

6:00 am: I walk to the gym for my 6:30 am class. Although my gym is expensive, I certainly get my money’s worth as it is all class-based, and the facilities are top-notch, including Dyson hairdryers, hair straighteners, quality shampoo and conditioner, and excellent instructors.

7:45 am: I freshen up after my class, put on my skirt and blazer, and straighten my hair. My gym is near the green line Luas, so I top up my Leap card on the way (€5).

8:25 am: I arrive at work and grab a barista coffee (free) in the canteen. As I sip my morning coffee, the looming audit deadline begins to weigh on my mind, I certainly start to feel stressed and like an imposter!

1:00 pm: I enjoy my chicken salad sandwich and yoghurt during my break. Afterward, my friends and I take a refreshing 20 min walk around Grand Canal Dock before returning to the office at 2pm.

5:30 pm: After finishing work, I opt for a leisurely walk to St Stephen’s Green before catching the Luas home.

7:30 pm: I arrive home and make a vegetable stir fry for dinner. Before I know it, it’s 9:30pm thanks to doomscrolling on TikTok, and I reluctantly pack my bag for work tomorrow.

10:00 pm: I head to bed.

Today’s total: €5.00

Tuesday

5:00 am: My alarm goes off a bit earlier today as I plan to go for a run before work. Having recently recovered from a stress fracture injury, I am gradually easing back into my running routine. I fuel up with a slice of toast and a glass of water. With a reluctant yawn, I put on my shorts and running shoes and head out for a 10 km run.

6:30 am: I get home, take a shower, and get ready for work.

8:30 am: After taking the Luas, I arrive at work and enjoy a complimentary coffee and pastry. My day is filled with a busy schedule, juggling endless work tasks while also preparing for my upcoming ACA exams.

1.00 pm: I glance at my watch, which signals it’s time for a much-needed break. I enjoy a prepped pesto pasta and crackers with hummus. It’s a sunny day in Dublin, which helps freshen my mind. My colleagues and I go for a brisk walk, savouring the fresh air.

7:30 pm: I finally arrive home after 10 hours in the office. I was supposed to have an online lecture at 6 pm, but work commitments decided otherwise. I make my dinner, pop on a face mask and change my bed sheets before bed at 10 pm.

Today’s total: €0.00

Wednesday

5:30 am: My alarm rings, signalling the start of my day. Since I am working from home today, there’s no need to commute to the office, but I still have a gym class to attend.

6:00 am: I head out for my 6:30 am class. I usually attend HIIT classes, which I find provide me with a great boost for the day ahead.

8:30 am: I set up my workstation and get started on audit workpapers, client meetings, and internal catch-up meetings.

1:00 pm: I decide to take a walk to Hatch coffee in Blackrock and get a latte (€4.10), arguably the best coffee spot in Dublin!

5:30 pm: I finish work on-time which is great. I walk our neighbour’s dog for an hour – I started doing this since Christmas as the owner is elderly and I typically do it twice a week and charge €15.

Today’s total: €4.10

Thursday

5:00 am: My alarm gets me up as usual. I get ready and head to my 6:30 am gym class.

8:30 am: I arrive at work.

12:00 pm: Coffee, work, meetings, repeat.

5:30 pm: This evening after work all of us associates on my team are heading out for some drinks at a nearby bar. Why are Thursday evenings so busy!? We were like sardines in the bar. We are allowed to expense two drinks per person and so I only pay for one drink (€11.40).

10:00 pm: I get the bus home using my Leap card.

Today’s total: €11.40

Friday

8:00 am: I am working from home again today, so my alarm goes off a bit later. It feels like a nice welcome to the weekend ahead. I grab a bite to eat before setting up my desk, untangling many cables and turning on my monitors.

1:00 pm: I head for a much-needed coffee at Bear Market (€4.20) and make my own lunch when I get back.

6:30 pm: I head to an evening gym class. My gym is near a Dunnes, and so after my class I head in and get my weekly groceries. It comes to €41, but I use my voucher from my parents, which allows me to save a bit more each month.

Today’s total: €4.20

Saturday

8:00 am: I decide to head out for a run; it’s great to be injury-free once again. I was truly going insane not being able to get my movement in for those three long months. I treat myself to a coffee and almond croissant afterward in the newly opened Bread41 in Stillorgan (€8.10) before heading home for a study day.

10:00 am: I have upcoming exams in less than six weeks, so today is dedicated to studying and trying to catch up on lectures and tutorials. These exams will be tough, and we have the fear of being fired if we fail them.

4:00 pm: I completed three lectures from 12 pm until now. Time for a break. I have a chicken salad with couscous and brown bread.

6:00 pm: Back to the grind. More studying and practicing exam questions. The ACA exams are demanding, but I am motivated and have a study plan in place to help me (hopefully…) succeed. Once fully qualified, the average Chartered Accountant in Dublin is on a salary of €101,000 per annum, which is a huge motivating factor given that I’m only on €31,500 at the moment.

10:00 pm: That was a long day. I wind down from studying by watching some TV, grab a shower, and head to bed.

Today’s total: €8.10

Sunday

8:00 am: I wake up to a later alarm and get ready for the day. I have an in-person lecture at 12 pm this afternoon, so I decide to walk into town instead of getting the bus as I am not going to the gym today. I was tempted to go for a run, but decided against it as trying to avoid my injury from returning.

10:00 am: I meet my friend before my lecture, and we get a coffee (€4.30).

2:00 pm: We have a break, where they provide a free lunch consisting of sandwiches and finger food.

4:00 pm: Once the lecture finishes, I get the Luas back home.

5:30 pm: I arrive home and make a big dinner so that I can bring leftovers to work tomorrow.

7:00 pm: I walk my neighbour’s dog this evening and earn €15.

9:00 pm: Doomscrolling on TikTok once again, head to bed at 10:30 pm and set my alarm for another week of work and study.

Today’s total: €4.30

Weekly Subtotal: €37.20

***

What I learned -

I know that my lifestyle is not very appealing at the moment, mainly consisting of work and study, but I’m at the start of my career and want to minimise my expenses so that hopefully once I’m qualified, I can take a three-month break to travel to South America. Before starting my grad programme, I went travelling around Asia for three months as I knew what I was signing myself up for and would not be entitled to much annual leave (most of my annual leave goes to study leave).

Utilising vouchers and taking advantage of employer benefits, such as paid study leave and exam bonuses, greatly contributes to my financial stability. Additionally, earning extra income through dog walking helps cover smaller expenses.

My number one tip would be to track your expenses! Keep a detailed record of your daily spending to identify areas where you can cut costs (random direct debits you forgot about, lunches out, etc). I only started religiously tracking mine last October and I identified many small habits that compounded into costing an additional €2-350 each month unknowingly.

Budget for a specific target. Create savings pots in Revolut for holidays, but also for a long-term goal. Choose a deposit account with a higher rate than Irish traditional banks.

I hope this entry provides valuable insights into budgeting and financial management for young professionals.