Last time around, we heard from a stay-at-home mother in the South East who has left work after maternity leave. This week, a medical student on €20K living in Munster.

I’m a 28-year-old medical student. I’m renting a house share with no saving goals. It’s been a huge adjustment from having a permanent full-time job to being back to the books, and I appreciate many might consider this a backwards step, but the experience so far has been challenging and incredibly rewarding and I’m very happy with my decision so far.

Obviously I don’t have the disposable income I once had and financial security has gone out the window, but I consider myself very fortunate that I can work part-time with my previous qualification and that gives me a bit more financial independence. Spare time is a luxury at the moment, but down time involves running, hiking, reading and meeting up with friends when I can!

Occupation: Medical student

Age: 28

Location: Munster

Salary: ~20,000

Monthly pay (net): Variable ~€650 this month (have some savings from working full time to supplement this for rent + loan)

Monthly expenses

Transport: €150 (petrol and Leap card)

Rent: €550

Household bills: ~€100

University fees: ~€15,500 annually (student loan pays for this)

Student loan: €340/month

Phone bill: €12 month – my mum pays for this and I pay for her Spotify

Health insurance: €70 (paid upfront)

Counselling: €140 a month but paid weekly

Groceries: ~€200/month

Subscriptions: iCloud storage – €2.99/month, gym membership – €295 for academic year (~€36 per month paid upfront), Spotify – €10/month (on a family plan and I pay my share and mum’s)

***

Monday

6.30 am: The alarm goes off. Make tea in my to-go cup and walk to campus.

7.10 am: Arrive in the library and get started with learning and doing presentation prep. Update the calendar and remember that it’s Valentine’s Day on Friday. I order a card online for my partner (€5.49 including delivery). I reasoned my purchase that it’s a lovely Irish company – plus the card is hilarious, so I know we’ll both get a laugh!

1.00 pm: Lunch (from home). Fruit and a sandwich and yogurt keeps me going. I spend the rest of the afternoon between lectures, doing a presentation and group learning.

5.00 pm: Class booked in the gym (it’s free to book classes when you have a membership). Do the HIIT class for 45 minutes. Afterwards, run into the shop to get a bottle of water and a cup of tea (€5.70). I forgot my water bottle and it pains me to buy single-use plastic.

6.00 pm: Meet my friend to review some material for an upcoming exam.

7.00 pm: Walk home and cook some dinner. I prep breakfast and lunch for tomorrow as well.

8.00 pm: Study for a few hours.

10.15 pm: Grab a shower, do my skincare and head to bed.

10.30 pm: Finish my book - ’The Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray. The story is told by four different narrators so it took me a while to get into. I thought it was excellent overall though and glad I stuck with it!

Today’s total: €11.19

Tuesday

7.00 am: Get up and get ready for the day tea in to go cup and walk to college work for a few hours learning/revising!

1.00 pm: Lunch at the desk – rice salad I made last night. The grocery shop tomorrow means I have to use up what I can!

2.00 pm: Get started on what will be a long day of study and practicals.

7.00 pm: Finish up my studies and go for a run with a friend. 10km on the cards which was a nice chatty pace!

8.15 pm: Call my partner on the walk home and catch up on our day. Get some dinner and a shower afterwards. Make a shopping list for tomorrow. I have to use the car tomorrow so I will get the groceries while I’m out.

10.15 pm: I’m wrecked. Treat myself to hot chocolate and settle down with a book in bed – ‘Kala’ by Colin Walsh.

Today’s total: €0.00

Wednesday

7.30 am: Alarm gets me up and I get ready for the day.

8.30 am: Meet up with a friend for an Americano (€3.60). The coffee is delicious and we walk to college together. Do some studying for a bit.

11.00 am: Appointment (paid in advance). €2 parking charge.

3.00 pm: Counselling session (€35). Initially, paying for this felt like a splurge but I know in the long term it is worth the investment. Have a good session and walk back to campus for lectures feeling better!

5.00 pm: Do the grocery shop on the way home. I’m a slave to the Dunnes vouchers, so €10 off brings it to €49.56. I pick up enough to do some meal prep over weekend and freeze a few dinners to have on standby.

5.30 pm: I cook dinner and prepare my breakfast and lunch for tomorrow. Do some laundry as well and call my parents for a catch up.

6.30 pm: Catch up on study.

11.30 pm: Late finishing up, so no time for reading tonight. Straight to sleep!

Today’s total: €90.16

Thursday

7.30 am: Alarm goes off. I slept terrible so I resort to making a coffee larger than my head. Do some more revision for an upcoming exam and teaching sessions today.

12.00 pm: Spend the day attending lectures and revising with friends.

5.00 pm: Head back to the house to eat a super late lunch of salad, yogurt and overnight oats.

8.15 pm: Run a 7km speed session.

9.00 pm: Head to the gym for a spin class. Super late but felt very sedentary today (aside from the run of course!). I reluctantly pay €2 for bottle of water in the gym.

9.45 pm: Walk home, get a shower and cook a quick dinner.

11.00 pm: Bedtime.

Today’s total: €2.00

Friday

7.30 am: Alarm goes off and the usual morning routine ensues.

8.30 am: Head to the shop and pick up some vegetables for dinner (€4.11).

9.00 am: Lectures for the rest of the morning.

1.00 pm: Finished for the weekend!

2.00 pm: Head to work. I try to avoid working during the week but I’m grateful to have some extra hours banked!

6.15 pm: Drive home to see my partner, which is the highlight of my week! I stop for fuel on the way (€91.61). The car was running on fumes at this stage.

8.30 pm: Home at last! We make a quick pasta dish for dinner and watch ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ on Netflix (partner has a subscription). I fall asleep so might have to rewatch.

Today’s total: €93.78

Saturday

7.00 am: Alarm sounds, shower is had, breakfast is eaten.

7.45 am: Leave for work.

8.20 am: Go to Lidl for some fruit, cereal bars and a wrap for my lunch later. I was too tired to prepare a anything last night! (€9.31)

8.30 am: Get started on my 12-hour shift at work. It’s a busy day, but a busy day means no time to spend!

9.30 pm: Get home. I make a quick dinner and chill on the sofa.

10.30 pm: Call it a day and head to bed.

Today’s total: €9.31

Sunday

10.00 am: I didn’t sleep great so I had a little lie in.

10.30 am: We go to a local coffee shop for a quick caffeine hit. My partner kindly pays.

11.00 am: Return home and we do some chores around the house – cleaning, hang some artwork and meal prep for lunches and dinners for the week. I always aim to have a dinner or two in the freezer for the busy days/when we’re too tired to cook!

2.00 pm: I drive back to my university accommodation and spend the rest of my afternoon and evening studying.

Today’s total: €0.00

Weekly subtotal: €206.44

***

What I learned –

This is a fairly normal week for me and no out of the ordinary expenses. Driving is a big expense for me so I will need to be more mindful about opting for public transport when I can.

I have completely kicked my online shopping habit. This was helped by unfollowing lots of influencers/brands I like on social media as well as unsubscribing from marketing emails. Out of sight, out of mind!

Making a shopping list helps me stick to a budget and plan meals to reduce food waste. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to quit the Dunnes vouchers though.

I worked for a few years to save enough for fees and accommodation for my studies so far. This is the first year I’ve taken out a loan. It is a huge undertaking but hopefully worth it in the end! There are no grants available for this educational route, which is a real shame!

I have saved a fortune by bringing my coffee/tea to college. Like most students, I’m very dependent on caffeine and I would rather buy a nice bag of coffee and make my own than pay for poor quality coffee on campus.