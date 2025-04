WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances. We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

I’m a healthcare worker working reduced hours in the sunny South East. I’m a hop, skip and a jump away from retirement and my hubby is retired already. I just thought I would give a diary from a different angle. I’m a spender and very bad at saving, but at least I can cover my costs.

Occupation: Healthcare worker for all my years working

Age: Over 60

Location: South East

Salary: €46,000 per annum

Monthly pay (net): €1,342.75

Monthly expenses

Health insurance: €255.58 private health insurance for both of us

Mobiles/broadband and TV: €107 – I recently changed providers so we’re new customers.

Gas/electricity: Hubby puts €120 weekly into our ‘Bills’ account and this covers electricity/gas and phone/broadband per month. I keep an eye on it and top it up if necessary

Car insurance/tax/NCT/service: €1,200 per annum

Petrol: My job is community based so I tend to put €30 – €40 weekly in the car.

House insurance and property tax: €800 p.a.

Groceries: Average about €110 weekly for the basics and I tend to call in to the supermarket most days for meat, etc

Loan: €120 paying back a small loan in the bank

Savings: €120 savings into the Credit Union(they made me jump through hoops when I applied for the loan, but I got it no bother in the bank)

Donations: €21 each to International Red Cross and Sightsavers

Subscriptions: We don’t have any.

***

Monday

9.00 am: Get up. Had a bit of a lie in as I’m off today. Have cup of tea and toast and scroll through the news.

10.30 am: Do some housework and as it’s a lovely sunny day, I strip my bed and hang out the washing.

12.00 pm: Hubby and myself decide to head to the beach for a walk. Afterwards we have soup and brown bread in a café. (€12.40)

3.00 pm: Head home and relax for a while.

5.15 pm: I put the dinner together. I have chicken, ham, stuffing and coleslaw left since yesterday so I do some chips in the air fryer. If you don’t have one, I strongly endorse them. A fantastic invention!

7.30 pm: I head out for my evening craft class (€7). I’m preparing for retirement and trying out different interests.

9.00 pm: Make a cup of tea and watch some telly. I’m a pure night owl so usually go to bed about 12.30 am.

Today’s total: €19.40

Tuesday

6.40 am: Today is a work day so I normally get up this time and have my shower. Downstairs I sort out some clothes or empty the kitchen bin, whatever small jobs need to be done as I like to leave the place tidy. Hubby will do a wash or any hoovering later as needed. I have him well trained.

7.15 am: Have a cup of tea, a slice of toast and peanut butter. My diet is shocking and I keep saying I must look after my health, but overall I’m very rarely ill.

8.00 am: Start work. The mornings are always busy, following up with emails, phone call, queries. A quick meeting to sort out our morning.

10.10 am: Another cuppa and some homemade brown soda one of the girls made and I’m out the door.

1.30 pm: Stop off for a bit of lunch in a supermarket. Got a roll and coffee for lunch with a few bits needed at home (€26.42). While checking my bank app, I noticed my health insurance was paid today (€255.58). It usually comes out of my account between the 7th and 10th of the month.

3.30 pm: Back in the office to write up notes and take any messages off the phone.

5.00 pm: It’s a lovely sunny evening so I meet hubby and we do a lovely river walk on the way home. He has dinner ready so no pressure on us.

6.15 pm: Stop on the way home to put €40 petrol in the car for the rest of the week.

7.45 pm: I’m heading out again to my ballad group. It’s light hearted and good fun. We pay €5 per week and a deposit of €20 for an upcoming end of term outing.

10.00 pm: Home, cuppa, scrolling and in bed for 12.30am.

Today’s total: €347.00

Wednesday

6.40 am: Up and showered again for work. Cup of green tea and half of a banana (my attempt at being good).

7.30 am: Having done a few household bits and reading the news, I’m out the door.

8.00 am: Start work as per yesterday. Most work days start the same – emails, calls and planning.

10.20 am: Have porridge, chia seeds and the other half of the banana and head off.

I travel around my district doing house calls and the traffic and roadworks can make it very trying.

2.00 pm: I call in to a lovely deli and get goats’ cheese, relish and crackers. (€7.35)

3.40 pm: Back at the desk to write up the paperwork.

5.00 pm: Finished for the day. I love Wednesday evenings at home because I’m out the previous two and the TV is always good on Wednesday night. I enjoy programmes where they renovate houses or restore old buildings.

7.30 pm: My son calls with my grandson after training. I have three grandchildren and he is the eldest (9 years old). I give him €10 to get an ice cream on the way home. His birthday is soon so I will look after him then ☺

9.00 pm: I’m all caught up with my programmes so I start a book I got for Mother’s Day. I think half of the mothers in the country got the same book from a famous Irish author.

12.40 am: Bed. Thank goodness I have no problem falling asleep and sleep soundly until the alarm goes off in the morning.

Today’s total: €17.35

Thursday

9.00 am: Day off again today so this is a lie-in. Once I wake, I have to get up. I decide to have a boiled egg and toast. Hubby heads off to the dentist so we plan to go to the beach for a walk again when he gets back. The weather is great at the moment so we have to make the most of it.

11.45 am: Head to the beach. We’re spoiled for choice here in the South East and we enjoy a long walk.

2.00 pm: We go for a bite to eat. I’m out for food later so I just have the soup and brown bread again and he has the carvery. (€24.20)

3.00 pm: Head home and read a few more pages of my book. I shower and get ready for going out.

6.00 pm: I meet a good friend for an early bird. We are going to a music event afterwards. She’s not great on the computer so I normally book and pay for the tickets and she pays for the early bird. My cost is €39. We have a lovely evening.

10.00 pm: Hubby went to the pub to watch a match so I meet him afterwards for a drink.

11.40 pm: Home and in bed exhausted.

Today’s total: €63.20

Friday

6.40 am: Work today so I’m up and showered. Cup of coffee and slice of toast is bad before I head out the door.

8.00 am: Start work. Catch up with what I missed yesterday, return calls and emails.

10.00 am: I work with a great team and we try to treat ourselves on a Friday, so we take turns to bring in scones and croissants. It’s not my turn this week, but we enjoy a cuppa together and catch up with each other’s news.

10.45 am: Head out to do my calls. How is it that the whole city is on the move on a Friday? The traffic is manic, and it’s not helped by road works and the start of the Easter holidays. It’s at times like these I envy the teachers, but there’s no way I could do their job.

1.00 pm: Because of the late breakfast today, I skip lunch. I told hubby I would bring fish cakes (with gooey cheese in the middle – yum!) for dinner so I pick these up in the supermarket with some salad. (€17.10)

4.00 pm: Finish up for the week. I’m back on Monday. Pop in on the way home to get a gift for a good neighbour of mine who is going in for surgery shortly. (€27)

6.00 pm: Finished dinner and cleaned up. I’m going to take it easy for the evening. I do some of my crafting for next week’s class and then read my book.

9.00 pm: Everything stops for Gogglebox. I really enjoy it, with a glass or two of Rosé.

12.30 am: Bed.

Today’s total: €44.10

Saturday

9.30 am: I’m very late this morning. Start the day with boiled egg tea and toast. Hubby went to do the grocery shopping (I hate that job). It came to €101. After breakfast, I give the house a deep clean.

1.00 pm: Make toasted sandwiches and coleslaw for lunch.

3.00 pm: Neighbour calls to do a few jobs. I wanted to change a few taps and change door handles etc (€120). He has all the gear and in the end, he’s here for over two hours.

6.00 pm: Hubby makes a lovely stir fry and rice for dinner.

7.00 pm: We chill for the rest of the evening as Augusta (The Masters golf tournament) is on the telly. I read and keep an eye on it.

12.45 am: Bed.

Today’s total: €221.00

Sunday

9.30 am: I’m up late again. Throw in a wash and tidy up before having a cup of tea.

11.00 am: Mass. We have a lovely choir that sing a lot of the old hymns we learned in school so I always enjoy them.

1.00 pm: We do a brunch (fry up) from the shopping yesterday.

2.30 pm: Head out for a walk and a spin. Call in for a few craft bits on the way home. (€8.60)

4.40 pm: I call in to my neighbour and give her the gift I bought earlier in the week. We chat for about an hour and a half.

6.30 pm: Neither of the two of us want to cook, so we order takeaway. Hubby pays as I paid the neighbour yesterday.

8.00 pm: We usually go out to a music session on a Sunday night, but we’re both engrossed with Rory and the Green Jacket. I said I wouldn’t stay up for the end, but of course I end up doing just that – and what a finish! I could hardly sleep after it. So well deserved.

No idea what time I eventually went to bed.

Today’s total: €8.60

Weekly subtotal: €720.65

***

What I learned -

I really need to look at and increase my savings. I have no cushion for a rainy day.

I need to change my shopping habits. By going to the supermarket for bits most days, I never get to use my money off coupons. I could put that money in my savings.

If you want to do something for charity that won’t cost you anything, I would urge you to please consider becoming a blood donor. It’s a precious commodity often in short supply. It’s easier than getting your teeth cleaned at the dentist and you could save a life.

Thank you for reading my diary!