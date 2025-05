THERE’S NO MISTAKING that summer is here, and the weather is playing ball with it, thankfully.

This has brought welcome, brighter and longer days and a boost to our mood. It’s also a time for broadening our culinary skills with an abundance of fresh ingredients and a taste for dishes that represent the warmer days.

Summer is a time for getting together with family and friends and offers a chance to impress your guests with some exciting summer treats.

As well as enjoying all those chocolate eggs, here are some of my all-time favourite recipes to serve for summer Sunday Brunch as well as a Sunday Dinner starter and main course.

Bright Day Brunch

Shakshuka and Gubbeen Chorizo Baked Eggs

Simply the best baked eggs in the world! Shakshuka is a Moorish and delicious Middle Eastern and North African dish traditionally served up for brunch.

Take the time to dive into this simple recipe, which, served with freshly baked crusty bread, will impress everyone around the table.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small red onion, peeled and sliced finely

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 red pepper, sliced finely

200 g Gubbeen chorizo, diced small

1 400g tin of good quality chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato paste

125 ml vegetable stock

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

6 free range eggs

2 tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped

6 tbsp crème fraiche

crusty bread, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Heat the olive oil in a medium size cast iron skillet or oven proof frying pan over medium high heat.

Add the chopped garlic and onion, cook for 2 minutes until the onion is translucent.

Add the diced red pepper and chorizo, cook for 5 minutes while stirring.

Add the paprika and cumin and cook for 2 minutes until the spices have released their fragrance.

Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute followed by the stock and chopped tomatoes.

At this point, lower the heat and cook on the stove for 10 to 15 minutes or until just thickened.

It should be the consistency of a stew, wet but not runny.

Turn off the heat and flatten the mix equally on the base of the pan.

By pushing through with the back of a spoon, make 6 holes into the Shakshuka mix.

Advertisement

In each hole, crack an egg directly into it and season each egg with salt and pepper.

Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 7 to 12 minutes until whites are just set but yolks are still runny (or to your taste).

Once the eggs are cooked, remove the pan carefully from the oven.

Add the crème fraiche to the dish, finish with the fresh coriander and serve immediately with crusty bread to mop up all that deliciousness.

Summer Starter

Lamb Mince Scotch Egg with an Apple and Celeriac Rémoulade

Summer Scotch Egg Alex Pettit Alex Pettit

Ingredients for 4 people:

5 large eggs

300g lamb mince

1 tsp chopped sage

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 tsp chopped parsley

100g plain flour, seasoned

100g dried breadcrumbs

¼ head celeriac, peeled and grated finely

2 apples, peeled and grated finely

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 pinch nutmeg

Salt and pepper

Method

Start off with boiling 4 eggs for 7 minutes (soft boil) and cool immediately in iced water.

Once chilled, peel the eggs carefully and place onto a kitchen towel to dry.

Proceed with the lamb mix by carefully incorporating the chopped fresh herbs and salt and pepper, trying to get a smooth mixture and divide into 4 equal balls.

Flatten one of the balls of meat onto a piece of cling film, it should be wide enough to cover a full egg.

Place an egg on top and using the corners of the cling film, wrap the mince around the egg and press gently.

Repeat with the other 3 eggs.

In a large bowl, beat the remaining egg, in another large bowl add the flour and in another large bowl, add the breadcrumb.

Remove the cling film from the eggs and dip the egg in the flour first, then the beaten egg and finally the breadcrumb.

Repeat this step for the 3 remaining eggs.

For the rémoulade salad, mix the grated celeriac and apple with the mayonnaise and mustard.

Add a pinch of ground nutmeg, season with salt and mix thoroughly.

In a large saucepan skillet, add enough oil to get a 4 cm layer and bring to 160 degree Celsius.

Add the 4 eggs and cook in the oil for 8 to 10 minutes, until the eggs are crispy and golden brown.

Keep turning them throughout the cooking process to prevent them from burning.

Drain on a kitchen towel and serve on top of the celeriac remoulade.

Summer Main

Related Reads The Hungry Hooker: Jonny Murphy shares simple recipes for St Patrick's weekend Pancake Tuesday: Some tasty twists on the old favourite recipes Saturday Serving: Three dinner party recipes from Alex Petit to wow your guests this season

Lamb, Prunes and Almond Tajine

Lamb, prunes and almond tajine. Alex Pettit Alex Pettit

Traditionally cooked in North African clay pots, this delicious stew is so rich in flavours, it will transport you to the famous zouks at the first bite.

No clay pots…. simply use a stew pot and the result will be as good.

This dish can be prepared a day or two in advance to allow more time for the Easter egg hunt.

Ingredients

20ml olive oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped finely

5 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped finely

900g of Spring lamb, diced

900ml lamb stock or chicken stock

salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 cinnamon stick

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground paprika

12 prunes, soaked in warm water

4 tbsp clear honey

50g flaked almonds

20 baby potatoes, cut into large chunks

1 lemon zest

Method

Mix together the coriander, cumin, cinnamon, paprika and sprinkle over the diced lamb.

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot (tajine if available).

Add the chopped onion, chopped garlic and diced lamb and cook until the meat is coloured on all sides, season with salt and pepper.

Pour enough stock to cover the meat and add the carrots.

Add the cinnamon stick, turn the heat down to a simmer and cover with a lid.

Allow the meat to simmer for about 1 1/2 hour or until tender.

Add the soaked prunes, lemon zests and the baby potatoes and leave to simmer for a further 20 minutes. Check for seasoning, adding salt and pepper as needed.

If the sauce is too runny, remove the meat and vegetables and thicken with a little corn flour diluted with water.

In a preheated oven at 175 degrees C, toast the almonds until golden brown.

Serve the lamb tajine with freshly chopped herbs, a sprinkle of toasted almonds, a drizzle of honey and some crusty bread to mop up all that delicious sauce.

Enjoy them all, and here’s hoping the sunshine stays around.

Alex Petit is Group Executive Chef at Trigon Hotels, which includes The Metropole Hotel in Cork City and the Cork International Hotel.