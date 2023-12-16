Therapist What's the difference between Winter Blues and Seasonal Affective Disorder?

AS THE DAYS shorten and temperatures drop, many of us might experience what is commonly referred to as the ‘winter blues.’

This phenomenon, though often casually mentioned, deserves a closer look to understand its causes and to distinguish it from more severe conditions like depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

‘Winter blues’, while not a clinical disorder, can significantly affect your day-to-day well-being and functioning. Understanding its nature and adopting helpful strategies can help you through this period more effectively.

Distinguishing between the winter blues and SAD is crucial because it informs the appropriate level of intervention; the former may require simple lifestyle adjustments, whereas the latter could necessitate clinical treatment. Accurate identification ensures that individuals receive tailored support, whether that’s employing self-care strategies or seeking professional healthcare services.

Distinction between ‘winter blues’ and SAD

The ‘winter blues’ are generally mild and don’t significantly impair one’s ability to enjoy life or handle daily activities. They often resolve on their own as days lengthen and we are exposed to more natural light. In contrast, depression, including its seasonal variant, SAD, is a more severe condition.

Symptoms of SAD

The criteria for SAD include having depression that begins and ends during a specific season every year (with full remittance during other seasons) for at least two years.

It involves persistent and profound feelings of sadness, a loss of interest in activities and significant changes in appetite and sleep. The disorder can significantly impair daily functioning, leading to difficulties in completing tasks, increased guilt and physical symptoms like fatigue and pain.

Symptoms of winter blues

Common symptoms of ‘winter blues’ include feeling a little bit low and noticing a slight decrease in your usual energy levels. This general feeling of low mood and less energy may vary from day to day. On some days you might need more sleep, you may feel a bit more irritability, or experience disinterest in activities you usually enjoy. While these feelings are typically mild compared to clinical depression, they can still impact your quality of life.

Causes of winter blues

The winter blues are a widespread response to the shorter, darker days of winter. As the days shorten and we experience less natural light, our bodies undergo subtle changes. One primary factor is the disruption of our circadian rhythms, our internal body clock that regulates sleep and wakefulness. This disturbance can lead to feelings of lethargy and a general sense of melancholy.

Additionally, the reduction in sunlight can impact our serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. Lower serotonin levels are linked to feelings of sadness or a low mood. Another hormone, melatonin, which regulates sleep, can also be affected by reduced light, leading to altered sleep patterns and mood.

Causes of SAD

The disorder is linked to the body’s regulation of serotonin, a mood-balancing neurotransmitter. Research indicates that people with SAD exhibit increased serotonin transporter (SERT) levels, a protein responsible for serotonin transport, during winter months, leading to reduced serotonin activity and consequently, depression.

Additionally, the overproduction of melatonin, a hormone that induces sleepiness in response to darkness, exacerbates SAD symptoms as winter days grow shorter.

SAD also disrupts circadian rhythms, the body’s internal 24-hour clock, which are tuned to daily and seasonal light-dark changes. People with SAD often have a differently timed circadian signal for seasonal day-length changes, making adaptation challenging. Vitamin D, which is produced through sunlight exposure and influences serotonin activity, is another factor. Vitamin D deficiency is linked with depressive symptoms, further compounding SAD.

Genetic factors also play a crucial role in SAD. An Australian twin study found that identical twins were twice as likely to have SAD than fraternal twins and research by the University of Virginia (2008) highlights the melanopsin gene, a light-sensitive protein, which may predispose individuals to the disorder. This gene, crucial for regulating non-visual responses such as circadian rhythms and sleep, could explain why some people are more susceptible to SAD than others.

Diagnosing SAD can be challenging due to its overlap with other mental health conditions. Screening tools, such as the Seasonal Pattern Assessment Questionnaire (SPAQ), aid in diagnosis but should not replace clinical judgment.

SAD appears to disproportionately affect women, particularly those aged between 20 and 50. However, those studies are not very conclusive. The incidence of SAD globally stands at around 5% annually, with the average episode lasting approximately 3.9 months. Interestingly, countries with higher fish consumption, like Iceland, report lower SAD rates, possibly due to omega-3 fatty acids in their diet.

Treatment for SAD

Treatment for SAD includes light therapy, which has shown significant effectiveness in managing symptoms. Antidepressants, particularly those that increase serotonin levels, are another cornerstone of SAD treatment.

Vitamin D supplementation is considered beneficial, given its relationship with serotonin activity.

Counselling, particularly cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), is effective in addressing the negative thought patterns associated with SAD.

A study by Kelly et al (2015) compared the use of light therapy alone to a combination of light therapy and CBT. The results showed that participants treated with CBT were faring much better long-term than individuals treated with light therapy alone.

Some practical self-help tips for treating ‘winter blues’ and SAD in addition to clinical treatment

First and foremost, maximising exposure to natural daylight can help. Even on cloudy days, outdoor light can be much brighter than indoor lighting. Taking a brisk walk during lunch hours or arranging your workspace near a window can be beneficial.

Exercise is another effective tool. Regular physical activity has been shown to boost mood and energy levels, which can counteract the lethargy associated with the winter blues. Even light to moderate exercise, such as a daily walk or yoga, can make a significant difference.

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is also crucial. While it’s tempting to hibernate, sticking to consistent sleeping and waking times helps regulate your body’s internal clock.

Lastly, staying socially connected is important. Social interaction can elevate mood and provide a necessary distraction from the dreariness of winter. Arranging regular meetups with friends or participating in community activities can be particularly uplifting.

In summary, while the winter blues and SAD may seem similar, their impacts on individuals’ lives are quite distinct. SAD is a serious mental health issue that requires proper diagnosis and management. As we navigate these darker months, understanding and differentiating these conditions is crucial for effective psychological support and treatment.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to somebody professional, make sure that who you go to is qualified and accredited. www.iacp.ie has a register of qualified, accredited and experienced counsellors and psychotherapists nationwide.

Susi Lodola (MSc) (MIACP) is a Cognitive Behaviour Psychotherapist based in Wexford.