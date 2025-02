IF THERE IS one lesson to be drawn from Storm Éowyn, it is this: the strength of a society lies not only in its ability to avoid crises but in how it responds to them. In Ireland, that response has always been rooted in the compassion and ingenuity of ordinary people working together for the common good.

The devastation wrought by the recent storm has prompted urgent calls for investment in critical infrastructure. The vulnerability of our electricity networks and water supply has rightly gained significant attention in recent weeks; however, there are hidden, but equally critical, components of our national infrastructure that are just as important in preparing us for future emergencies.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, while local and national authorities scrambled to manage the scale of disruption, local community and voluntary groups quickly stepped in to provide emergency relief to those most affected.

Storm Eowyn brought unprecedented power loss.

From cooking facilities and phone charging stations in Castlecoote Community Centre, to Wi-Fi and washing machines at An Cheathrú Rua in Connemara, family resource centres, community centres and sports clubs opened their doors to offer hot meals, showers, a plug socket and a welcome respite from the cold. In some of the worst affected areas, local authorities worked closely with these facilities to establish community hubs.

Other community and voluntary groups deployed hundreds of volunteers and staff to reach out to the most vulnerable members of the community, including older adults and people living with disabilities. Rooted in their communities, these groups understand local needs, and they can act quickly when help is required.

Importance of future planning

It is encouraging to hear that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has recognised the crucial role that community hubs played during the emergency response, just as they did during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also proposed that these community hubs may be “formalised” as part of Ireland’s future emergency preparedness plan.

The Irish State has long depended on the agility of the community and voluntary sector to respond to crises and fill gaps in public services, particularly in areas like housing, healthcare, and social care. Yet this reliance on this “hidden infrastructure” is seldom matched by long-term investment.



The effective response of charities and community organisations during Storm Éowyn highlighted not just their importance, but also the chronic underfunding and neglect they endure. Many of these groups operate on shoestring budgets, relying on unpredictable annual funding and the goodwill of volunteers. The storm’s aftermath should now prompt a reckoning with how we, as a society, support this vital part of our national infrastructure.

Investing in the community and voluntary sector is not just a moral imperative; it is a practical one. Climate scientists warn that storms will become more frequent and intense in the coming years. Building resilience in the face of such events requires more than strengthening physical infrastructure; it demands bolstering the social infrastructure that enables communities to withstand and recover from shocks.

What can we do?

This means providing sustainable, multiannual funding for charities and community organisations, ensuring they have the resources to train staff, maintain facilities and expand their services. It also means recognising the sector as an equal partner in shaping policy, driving cohesive communities and planning for Ireland’s future.

We need only look to the recently published Programme for Government to see that there are already firm commitments in place to make this support a reality. Among its priorities are “ensuring our communities thrive and making our villages, towns and cities safer; supporting a caring society; and maintaining a strong focus on addressing poverty and social exclusion.”

More specific pledges include making the Community Centre Investment Fund a permanent, rolling initiative to upgrade, refurbish and build local community centres. The Government has also committed to exploring new ways to support charities, community groups, and social enterprises, as well as introducing a new volunteering strategy and an action plan for insurance reform.

Delivering on these commitments will require cross-departmental coordination, an approach emphasised on at least 12 occasions in the Programme for Government. This can best be achieved by co-ordination by the Taoiseach’s office, which can be facilitated through the commitment on page 152 of the Programme that “a Cabinet Committee comprising the Taoiseach and Tánaiste and, where required, ministers relevant to matters being discussed, shall meet regularly.”

Finally, the full involvement of the community and voluntary sector is essential to the success of such an initiative. Whether delivering contracted public services on behalf of the state, responding to crises like the recent devastating storm, or working to deliver better overall amenities and facilities within our communities.

Emma Murtagh is Director of Development and Member Services at The Wheel Ireland’s National Association of Charities, Community Groups and Social Enterprises. See www.wheel.ie.