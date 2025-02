TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the resilience of Ireland’s infrastructure needs to be strengthened and that the country’s weather warning system will be reviewed.

Roughly 1,500 premises remain cut off from electricity, more than two weeks after Storm Éowyn brought record-breaking winds.

Martin said today there was “no comparison in terms of the ferocity” of Éowyn, which cut electricity supply to more premises than ever before, and other powerful storms like Darragh and Ophelia.

He also said that Met Éireann’s weather warning system would be reviewed.

“We will review that. And it’s been extremely distressing for an awful lot of people to be without power and water for so long, I get that,” he told RTÉ Radio today.

Martin commended the ESB repair crews and those who have come from abroad.

In terms of water supply, which was impacted by the power failures, Martin said there is “no question, in my view, there should have been stronger generator capacity”.

“I met with Irish water last week,” Martin said.

“I’m evaluating the storm very quickly, and I’ve said to all of them that we have to really act now to fundamentally make our systems more resilient.”

Martin also said that the emergency community hubs at sports halls and other large buildings need to be “institutionalised” and made part of a more formal system.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met today in a bid to further co-ordinate efforts to restore power, water, telecommunications and other services following the severe weather event.

Power has so far been restored to 766,500 homes, farms, schools and businesses. However, 1,500 customers remain without supply.

Uisce Eireann is working to return service to the “final few” customers without water.

The estimated effect of Storm Éowyn on the national telecoms user base was the largest in ComReg’s recorded history.

As of 10am on Saturday, 0.36% of fixed service users were without services and 0.13% of mobile service users were experiencing some level of degradation of service.

Elsewhere, emergency response hubs are assisting people with basic needs such as water, hot food, phone charging, broadband access and shower facilities.

The hubs are also operating study rooms for exam-year students.

The NECG is continuing to emphasise safety in the aftermath of the storm.

In a statement, it said: “If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

“Report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.”

The NECG will meet again on Monday.

With reporting from Press Association