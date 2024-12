THERE ARE JUST over two weeks until the 25th December, and Christmas trees are popping up in sitting room windows all over the country.

While some opt for a plastic tree that they drag out of the attic every year, others go for a real Christmas tree that fills the room with a fresh pine scent (while also dropping needles all over the floor).

There are pros and cons to both – so whether you’ve put up your tree yet or not, today we want to know which side of the Christmas tree debate you fall on.

So today we’re asking: Do you put up a real or fake Christmas tree?