NEW TECHNOLOGY THAT allows people to receive text messages as they are typed has been introduced for emergency situations.

‘Real-time texts’ often improve the digital communication experience of people who are deaf or hard-of hearing. It allows mobile phone users to see messages come through, letter-by-letter.

Those with the technology enabled on their smartphones can use it by calling someone else’s number and selecting the real-time text option. It is typically used by people who are deaf when contacting emergency services.

Advertisement

The introduction is one of the many measures included in EU directives which seek to make the use of technology more accessible for everyone, including those with additional needs.

It has been in place in other countries for a number of years.

Vodafone has announced a pilot programme for the technology, which will allow their customers to communicate with 999 operators, through real-time texts, on Apple and Android devices.

Communications minister Patrick O’Donovan and CEO of national deaf charity Chime, Mark Byrne, have welcomed the introduction of the service.