THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled a number of batches of Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate eggs due to the possible presence of small metal fragments.

Tony’s Chocolonely is a popular Dutch chocolate manufacturer that was founded in 2005.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Meanwhile, wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

The Tony’s Chocolonely milk caramel sea salt flavoured chocolate egg, with a best before date of 30 June, 2025 is implicated and the affected batch numbers can be seen below:

The Tony’s Chocolonely milk chocolate egg, also with a best before date of 30 June 2025, is also implicated and its affected batch numbers are below: