FESTIVAL GOERS CAN kill two birds with one stone at this year’s Electric Picnic and register to vote at a dedicated station set up at the multi-day event in Co Laois.

In an effort to sign up new and young voters ahead of the Presidential election later this year, the Electoral Commission will attend the festival in hopes to register as many people between the ages of 18 and 34 years old as possible.

Electric Picnic attracts throngs of young, eligible unregistered voters each year.

Data from the General Election found that almost 70% of eligible voters in that age bracket, most-likely to attend Electric Picnic, were not registered by polling day last November.

It is time for that to change, according to festival director Melvin Benn, who announced the partnership with An Coimisiún Toghcháin today. CEO of the Commission, Art O’Leary, said it is important that young people do not lose their voice during elections.

Electric Picnic is taking place from 29 to 31 August in Stradbally in Laois and includes acts Hozier, Kings of Leon, Chappell Roan, Kneecap and Fat Boy Slim in the line-up.

The Electoral Commission’s registration centre will be set up at the ‘MindField’ area of the festival, which hosts podcasts, debates, wellbeing events and panel shows.