Renewed appeal for witnesses after man (30s) dies in collision in Co Mayo

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information in relation to a collision in which a man died in Co Mayo last week.

The collision, involving two cars, happened on the N60 at Breaffy, Castlebar at approximately 5.40pm on Monday, 27 December.

A passenger from one of the cars, a man aged in his 30s, sustained fatal injuries and later died.

Four other people, three men and a woman, were taken to Mayo General Hospital and they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were travelling on the N60 Castlebar to Claremorris road between 5.35pm and 5.55pm on the day in question are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.