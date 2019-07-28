21 years on: Renewed appeal for information on missing woman Deirdre Jacob

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE are renewing their appeal for information in relation to Deirdre Jacob who has been missing for 21 years today.

Deirdre Jacob Source: Garda Press Office

Deirdre was last seen crossing the road towards the entrance to her home at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare at around 3pm on Tuesday, 28 July 1998.

She was 18 years old at the time, 5’3” in height, slim build with grey/green eyes and dark chin length hair.

She was wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with a white trim on collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

The type of bag that remains missing after Deirdre's disappearance Source: Garda Press Office

Deirdre was carrying a distinctive black satchel type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow capital letters was printed on the front of the bag. This bag has never been located.

In addition to appealing for any information, no matter how small, gardaí are interested in hearing from anyone who has ever found or noticed a bag similar to this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station at 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.