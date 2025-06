THE GOVERNMENT’S PLAN to extend Rent Pressure Zones across the entire country will be fast-tracked, with the law change now expected to be in place within weeks.

The major shift in rental regulation was announced by Housing Minister James Browne earlier this week as part of plans to attract more private investment into the rental market, aiming to boost supply while also enhancing protections for renters.

Initially, some of the changes were announced with a commencement date of 1 March 2026 and no date for others, however, it is now understood that the plan to bring the entire country under a Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) will be done as a matter of urgency.

This is to prevent landlords from increasing rents in areas that are currently not protected in the interim period.

Under the current system, over 80% of the country is already in an RPZ and subject to a 2% cap on rent increases or an increase in line with the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

Housing Minister James Browne received approval during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting for the heads of bill to be drafted.

This was done to enable the Department of Housing to fast-track legislation which will be published and brought to the Houses of the Oireachtas in the coming weeks.