THE REFORMED RENT regulations will be “well-balanced” and “reasonable,” the housing minister has said, as the government is expected to scrap the 2% cap on rent increases for new tenancies.

Under the proposal, rents for existing tenants in the entire country will be brought under control under the current Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) system that is currently in place.

However, the new plans will mean that the 2% rent cap will not apply to apartments built after a certain date, a move the government is hoping will increase apartment construction by the private sector.

Landlords will also be allowed to hike rents in instances where tenants leave homes voluntarily.

Where a notice to quit is served on a tenant, the landlord can’t reset the rent, which the government hopes will remove any economic incentive for landlords to evict their tenants.

Browne said it’s about balancing protecting renters and attracting investment.

“What we’re doing is protecting renters. We’re doubling down on renters rights,” he said, speaking ahead of Cabinet this morning.

Tenancy protections will be brought in, according to a government source, who said that protecting renters is a key component. It is expected that new tenancies, while facing higher rents, will see a six-year security of tenure rolled out.

Browne said the expansion of RPZs is “one strand” of a package that will be implemented in the next few weeks.

“If we don’t do something, every rent in this country goes back to market, and I’m not prepared to let that happen.”

‘Supply, supply, supply’

Homelessness reached another record high in April, with 4,675 children having accessed emergency accommodation in that month.

Advertisement

The homelessness figures cover those living in emergency accommodation but not those rough sleeping, refugees, asylum seekers, individuals in domestic violence shelters, or those experiencing “hidden homelessness”, such as sleeping in cars, on couches, or other unsuitable living conditions.

“I am very conscious of homeless people. We shouldn’t have any homeless people in this country,” said Browne.

“The way to address homelessness, the way [that] people can get homes that they need to live in, is through supply, supply, supply, supply.”

Opposition parties have been calling for a reintroduction of the ban on no fault evictions.

Asked whether he will consider such a move, Browne said: “In fairness, everybody has been trying to do their best, but we do know the only way to address the homelessness situation, the crisis … is supply. And that’s what I’m trying to do today, is address that supply issue.”

Despite criticism from experts and homelessness charities, Browne says he’s confident his plan will work, as he’s “put an awful lot of thought into it”.

Housing protest

Next week, the Raise the Roof campaign group will hold a demonstration outside Leinster House that is likely to heap further criticism on the government.

The protest is seen as a reboot of the campaign and will coincide with a cross-party private members’ bill calling for emergency action on the housing crisis.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the Government’s new plan could amount to it “unleashing the landlords on renters”.

Ethel Buckley, deputy general secretary of SIPTU, said she also fears the move will include “greater sweeteners for investors”.

Mike Allen, director of advocacy at Focus Ireland, said while there has been an increase in the amount of affordable housing built, it has not curbed homelessness and a dedicated homelessness plan is needed.

He said homelessness organisations don’t see protesting as an act of opposition to the Government, but rather as part of a democratic process where issues are raised.