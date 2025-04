THE NUMBER OF people in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 15,418 people, including 4,675 children.

It represents an increase of 40 people, including 22 more children, compared to the previous month.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, it’s the first time that the number of people living in emergency accommodation in Dublin surpassed 11,000. This includes 7,537 adults and 3,487 children.

This doesn’t account for those rough sleeping, refugees, asylum seekers, individuals in domestic violence shelters, or those experiencing “hidden homelessness”, such as sleeping in cars, on couches, or other unsuitable living conditions.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said that the figure is “capped by space, not demand”.

“Emergency accommodation is limited. Beds are full or near capacity. People can only access it when someone else leaves or a new space opens up.

“In other words, many more are left to rough sleep or live in unsafe and unsuitable conditions in hidden homelessness.

“We have a crisis that should shock the conscience of the country and especially of those who run it. When the number of people living in emergency shelters matches the population of a whole town, something is deeply broken.

We must not allow ourselves to normalise this level of human suffering.

Minister for Housing James Browne has yet to comment on the latest figures, published just after 2pm this afternoon.

The latest data shows an 8% year-on-year increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation in Dublin.