A REPORT ON the death of Aoife Johnston will be published on Monday, the HSE has said.

The 16-year-old died of sepsis after waiting on a chair for 12 hours in University Hospital Limerick in 2022.

The HSE launched an independent inquiry, led by retired chief justice Frank Clarke.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said the report will be published “not later than Monday”.

“I do want to establish contact with the solicitor for the family later again today just to give people fair opportunity and notice of that.

“I think it’s important in the public interest that the “comprehensive” report is published, and published appropriately.

“I’m very conscious of the commentary of the report in the last couple of days, and it’s important that that commentary is addressed.”

He said once it’s published he will be able to comment more on the details it contains. He described some of the concern about the report and the investigation that led to it as “misplaced”.

Gloster previously said that the judge-led inquiry would provide “an evidence-based report” on the circumstances surrounding Johnston’s death as well as the clinical and corporate governance of University Hospital Limerick.

Aoife’s family received the report some weeks ago and has been calling on the HSE to publish it in its entirety without delay.

They said they were disappointed with its contents. Their solicitor Damien Tansey told RTÉ that the restrictions imposed on the former chief justice by the HSE “flew in the face of assurances that were given”.