Retained firefighters begin industrial action over recruitment and retention issues

SOME RETAINED FIREFIGHTERS have begun a campaign of industrial action today.

Siptu members employed as Retained Fire Services firefighters are taking part in the action due to what the trade union says is a result of “the failure of management to adequately address a worsening recruitment and retention crisis in the service”.

During the campaign of industrial action, members are due to restrict their work to only responding to emergency calls.

“This will involve non-cooperation with training, drills and radio calls through the emergency centres being replaced by the use of mobile calls to fire service management,” Siptu sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said.

A series of rolling work stoppages are scheduled to commence on 13 June with the action set to escalate to an all-out strike on 20 June “if the dispute has not been resolved”, O’Brien warned in a statement earlier this month.

“Almost 2,000 Retained Fire Service members are organised in Siptu across 200 fire stations nationally. They are required to provide 24/7 emergency response and restrict their movement, at all times while on call, to within typically five minutes travel time of their fire station,” he said.

“Many firefighters are unable to take their leave entitlements due to staff shortages and they have also seen their incomes drastically reduced due to reductions in call outs over the last number of years and other restrictions imposed by the fire service.”

‘Not necessary’

Alongside the retained firefighters, local authority workers providing services across the country are to commence a two-day strike tomorrow over the terms of employment if transferring to Uisce Eireann (formerly Irish Water).

Disruption to water services may include boil-water notices being put in place and no water supply in some areas.

Siptu has said that the lack of preparation for the strikes by local authorities is “irresponsible”.

Karan O’Loughlin, a Siptu divisional organiser, said: “Our members in the retained fire service and in water services are reporting that, in most counties, management has no specific contingency plans in place and are not undertaking any public information campaigns.

“Local authorities have a responsibility to advise the public that there will be disruption to the fire and water services but have not done so.”

Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien last week said the strikes were not necessary.

Responding to questions from Labour TD Duncan Smith, O’Brien said the remaining issues between the workers and the department can be resolved without industrial action and were “very small” in number.

Smith told the minister that he and the government had “trumpeted and celebrated” the high employment figures in the country when workers’ conditions were being squeezed.

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office yesterday showed the monthly unemployment rate for May was 3.8%, the lowest rate since records began in 1998.

“However, if we look under the bonnet, what workers are really facing in this country is a crisis in terms of their real wages, in their terms and conditions of employment, and how far their actual wage packet is going,” Smith said.

He said there had been “no contingency plans” from local authorities in relation to boil water notices or safety notices.

O’Brien said he had been “actively engaged” in the issue over the last two years.

“I gave a firm commitment, firstly, that was sought by the unions, that no-one would be transferred to Uisce Eireann on a compulsory basis, that people will be transferred over with existing terms and conditions, all of this is confirmed in correspondence, I’ve met directly with the unions myself.

“Those who decide to stay within the local government sector will have their terms and conditions also protected.”

He clarified that contingency plans are being worked on by local authorities.

“I don’t believe strike action is necessary. There’s a small number of issues that remain that can be worked out.”

With reporting by Emer Moreau