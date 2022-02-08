Explainer: Here's how the government's ambitious retrofitting grant scheme is meant to work

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a new scheme aimed to make it easier and cheaper for homes to become more energy-efficient.

The retrofitting measures covered in the plan can help make bills more affordable in the long run, but ordinarily they can be very expensive in terms of up-front costs.

Let’s take a closer look at the National Retrofitting Scheme announced today.

Reducing emissions and cost

The new scheme is basically aimed to make it simpler and more affordable for people to retrofit their homes. The scheme will be open to applications next month.

Retrofitting homes means making energy-efficient changes to existing buildings through measures like installing heat pumps, insulation and solar panels.

Retrofitting is one of the main ways the government intends to reduce emissions from the residential sector in the coming decades.

Under the government’s Climate Action Plan, the country must reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

500,000 homes will be retrofitted and 400,000 heat pumps will be installed into Irish homes by 2030 under government plans.

Retrofitting has two main benefits – it minimises the emission output from homes and saves households money on their heating and electricity bills.

But this all comes at a cost – and the new government scheme is aimed at decreasing the upfront expense for households.

Under the plans people will be able to avail of grants to cover 46-51% of the cost of a deep retrofit.

Current grants available cover around 30-35% of costs. Around 80% of the cost of attic and cavity wall insultation will also be covered under the grant.

Today’s announcement is seen as a significant step in the government’s overall retrofitting plan.

Grants of up to €25,000 will be offered for private homes to cover half the costs of a deep retrofit.

Each grant is worth a different amount for different types of homes and depending on the retrofit.

A residential retrofit loan guarantee scheme will be introduced in the third quarter of this year to help households cover additional retrofitting costs.

These low-cost loans are being worked on between departments and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

This is understood to be the first loan-guarantee scheme in place in the residential sector.

Jobs

Politicians have been keen to highlight that the scheme will benefit the construction industry.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this scheme will be good for creating jobs and for improving public health.

He also said it is sending a message of “certainty” to construction that there will be a constant stream of retrofitting work in the years to come.

Varadkar said people trained in the construction sector can learn how to conduct retrofitting work in a matter of weeks.

Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan said small Irish businesses will be “competing with each other” to get this business.

Officials believe the scheme will have a positive impact in rural areas and for smaller scale contractors.

Cost certainty for households

To apply for the grants announced today, householders will contact a ‘one stop shop’ company through a list that will soon be available on the SEAI website.

This company will complete the job from start to finish, again intended to simplify the process for homeowners. These ‘one stop shop’ companies will be taking on applications through the grant scheme in the coming weeks.

It is also believed that this new scheme will help homeowners know exactly how much they will have to pay and how much they will receive in a grant.

Applications are made through the SEAI.

Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said a no-eviction order should be put in place for any home in receipt of the retrofitting grant.

“Anyone in receipt of a retrofit loan cannot be allowed to use this work as a grounds for eviction or to raise rents,” the senator said in a statement.