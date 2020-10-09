Revenue seize €220k worth of cigarettes and €28k in cash in planned Dublin raid

REVENUE SAID IT seized €220k worth of tobacco products and €28k in cash following an operation yesterday.

Detector dogs Gus and Kelly helped Revenus sniff out 196,000 cigarettes, 150kg of tobacco and a vehicle following a search, under warrant, of a number of premises in the Dublin 11 area.

The illicit cigarettes branded ‘Richmond, ‘Excellence’ and ‘NZ’, and the tobacco branded ‘Flandria’ and ‘Virginia’, have an estimated retail value of €220,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €178,000.

Revenue officers also discovered €28,000 and $1,300. The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Today, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin Metropolitan District Court to allow for further investigations.