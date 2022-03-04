Revenue seizes ecstasy pills worth €93,000 in parcels labelled as 'children's toys'

REVENUE HAVE SEIZED ecstasy pills worth an estimated €93,000 today, after examining parcels at a premises in Athlone.

Revenue officers seized almost 2.8kgs of ecstasy in parcels labelled as ‘children’s toys’ that originated in the Netherlands and were destined for a Dublin address.

Yesterday, Revenue officers made a separate seizure of approximately 13,000 litres of beer, 225 litres of Asti Martina and 7 litres of Polish Mead at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford.

The seizure took place after an Irish-registered truck was searched after it had disembarked a ferry that had arrived from Dunkirk, France.

Source: Revenue

The smuggled alcohol has an estimated retail value of more than €55,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €26,000.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

Revenue said these seizures are part of its operations targeting the smuggling of illegal goods.

If you have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.