Dublin: 14°C Monday 14 September 2020
More than 1,100 litres of wine seized from van which travelled to Ireland from France

The estimated retail value of the wine was almost €16,000.

By Conor McCrave Monday 14 Sep 2020, 9:50 PM
Monday 14 Sep 2020, 9:50 PM
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS at Dublin Port have seized more than 1,100 litres of wine from a van travelling to Ireland from France. 

The seizure was made at Dublin Port on Saturday when officers searched a van which disembarked from a ferry.

The estimated retail value of the wine was over €15,800 and represents a potential loss to the exchequer of €7,850. 

Investigations are ongoing, a statement said. 

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

