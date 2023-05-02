Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: How is Revolut changing and what does it mean for its customers?
Joining us this week is Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie to look what's next for Revolut – is it on track to dominate Irish banking, or will it remain nothing more than a handy app for splitting a bill? Should we start viewing it as a traditional bank? And what do the latest changes mean for it customers?
1.9k
4
1 hour ago

REVOLUT HAS BECOME ubiquitous in Irish society.

What was a payments app has now evolved into a fully-fledged bank, and appears ready to threaten the established brick-and-mortar companies.

Customers can now avail of an Irish IBAN; you will soon be able to get car insurance through the app; you can already get a loan with just a few taps; and Revolut also plans to dip its toes into the mortgage market.

But are customers sold? Will more people prefer the perceived security of a bank down the road rather than an app on their phone? And is it only a matter of time before legacy banks pull their socks up and improve their digital offering?

Joining us this week is Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie to discuss what’s next for Revolut – is it on track to dominate Irish banking, or will it remain nothing more than a handy app for splitting a bill? Should we start to view it as a traditional bank? And what do the latest changes mean for its customers?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by Laura Byrne, producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
