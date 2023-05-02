The Explainer: How is Revolut changing and what does it mean for its customers?

REVOLUT HAS BECOME ubiquitous in Irish society.

What was a payments app has now evolved into a fully-fledged bank, and appears ready to threaten the established brick-and-mortar companies.

Customers can now avail of an Irish IBAN; you will soon be able to get car insurance through the app; you can already get a loan with just a few taps; and Revolut also plans to dip its toes into the mortgage market.

But are customers sold? Will more people prefer the perceived security of a bank down the road rather than an app on their phone? And is it only a matter of time before legacy banks pull their socks up and improve their digital offering?

Advertisement

Joining us this week is Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie to discuss what’s next for Revolut – is it on track to dominate Irish banking, or will it remain nothing more than a handy app for splitting a bill? Should we start to view it as a traditional bank? And what do the latest changes mean for its customers?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by Laura Byrne, producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.