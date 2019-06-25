This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drug-dealing rickshaw drivers are stashing socks full of cocaine and pills around Dublin streets

Cannabis, ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy tablets were part of a particular find on Friday.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 8:30 PM
43 minutes ago 7,957 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4695945
Image: Shutterstock/Eric Valenne geostory
Image: Shutterstock/Eric Valenne geostory

SOME OF DUBLIN’S busiest streets are being used by drug-dealing rickshaw drivers to stash significant quantities of illegal substances in plain sight.

The methods used by the small-time dealers to store their drugs emerged in the wake of a recent garda blitz targeting a number of stashes across the city centre. 

On Friday night, gardaí from Pearse Street station carried out the searches close to where drivers congregate. 

Dark socks stuffed with illegal drugs were discovered hidden behind drain pipes. Plant boxes were also used by drivers to stash their drugs, for fear that they will be done for possession if caught with large quantities of cannabis, cocaine or pills. 

Outside one pub in the Grafton Street area, officers discovered a black sock stuffed with a wide variety of drugs behind a drainpipe.

The drugs were wrapped multiple times in a number of socks and the package was then wedged behind the pipe.

Cannabis, ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy tablets were part of this particular find on Friday. 

Gardaí from Pearse Street then checked a number of other areas where rickshaw drivers are known to stash their supply. These included plant boxes scattered around the Grafton Street and Camden Street areas.

Rickshaw street dealing came to the fore around three years ago when a number of people, mainly aged in their 20s, many of whom are from Brazil, began dealing using these bikes. Many rickshaw drivers operating in the city do not deal drugs. 

Gardaí believe that many of those who started dealing did so at a time when a number of English language colleges shut down.

A number of people, who previously were not involved in any form of criminality, have been caught by gardaí investigating the Dublin drugs trade.

In February of last year, a rickshaw driver caught with over €4,000 worth of ecstasy tablets had her prison sentence suspended on condition she leave the country.

Why the stashes?  

Drivers do not wish to be caught in possession of these drugs as they can can be prosecuted for sale or supply.

Instead, once the drug order is made by the customer, the driver cycles down to the stash where the package is retrieved and the sale is made.

This means if they are caught in possession of small amount of drugs, drivers can claim they are for their personal consumption and can face a much lesser charge.

The rickshaw drugs trade is being led by a figure from the Dublin nightlife scene who is being investigated by gardai for alleged involvement in directing the trade among some of the bike taxi dealers. Gardaí believe he is sourcing the cocaine through a west Dublin criminal who is heavily linked to the Kinahan cartel.

Gardaí, as well as Revenue officers, regularly carry out blitzes targeting the rickshaw drivers.

Last year, Dublin City Council issued a public advisory notice warning of the safety hazards of using rickshaws.

The vehicles, which are often motorised, are a popular form of transportation for late night revellers in the city centre.

There have been a number of calls by politicians for the bike taxis to be either regulated or completely banned. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie